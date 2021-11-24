Caffè & Mercati – Short term trading on BITCOIN and LITECOIN

In today’s video analysis we have updated the operations on the currency exchange GBP / USD and on the currency cross EUR / CAD and analyzed cryptocurrencies BITCOIN And LITECOIN. Space also for oil US RAW which is close to a static resistance.

Cryptocurrencies – Short term trading on BITCOIN and LITECOIN

BITCOIN: The cryptocurrency par excellence has been testing for several days the supportive zone between $ 55,200 and $ 56,200, key levels for maintaining the uptrend. From here you can evaluate a long with stop loss at $ 54,000, a primary target price at $ 62,000 and a final target price at $ 68,000.

Operation:

• Long at the market from $ 56,750

• Stop loss $ 54,000

• Primary target price $ 62,000

• Final target price $ 68,000

LITECOIN: Similar situation on the LITECOIN cryptocurrency which, standing in the zone between $ 205 and $ 200, interesting levels where we are evaluating a purchase with a very tight stop loss at $ 190 and a final target price at $ 280.

Operation:

• Long on the market from $ 210

• Stop loss $ 190

• Primary target price $ 230

• Final target price $ 280

