Caffeine in children’s diet: is it healthy?

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), ensure that about 73% of children consume considerable amounts of caffeine daily.

Many of the foods and drinks that are available to children, such as soft drinks, energy drinks and some candies, contain caffeine.

The disadvantage of its excessive consumption lies in the fact that the caffeine It is a stimulant that generates an impact on the body, specifically on the central nervous system. Hence, coffee is always associated with an energizer and activates the body. In the children’s body, it can increase blood pressure, alter the sleep cycle, negatively affect mood, among others.

How Caffeine Affects Young Children

excess of caffeine May cause:

Concern

stomach upset

Headaches

Difficulty concentrating

Heart rhythm disturbance

Increased blood pressure

In addition, it has been shown that excess beverages with caffeine and sweetened favors the proliferation of cavities and dehydration as it is considered a diuretic. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid the consumption of caffeine on very hot days.

foods that contain caffeine

Although children eat most of the caffeine drinking soft drinks, caffeine It is also found in coffee, tea, chocolate, coffee ice cream, frozen yogurt, some pain relievers, and other over-the-counter drugs.

reduce caffeine

It is possible to delete the caffeine entirely from a child’s diet. The best way to do this is to eliminate all soft drinks that contain it. Instead of these drinks, offer your child plain or flavored water, milk and 100% natural fruit juice.

You can continue to serve soft drinks or tea from time to time, making sure beforehand that they do not contain caffeine. Notice the caffeine hidden, supervising the list of ingredients of the food and drinks that you offer your child.

If your teen has gotten into a coffee habit and is drinking too much, the best way to cut back is to go slow. Otherwise, your child could have headaches, bodily ailments, become depressed or feel unwell. You see substituting a drink with caffeine for an alternative without caffeine weekly. Keep this up until your child eats less than 100 milligrams of caffeine up to date.