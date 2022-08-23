CAFs, link disconnected from the private health system

That clinics adjacent to pharmacies (CAFs) begin to be regulated could not be more than good news. But from that to being accused of being something evil for the health system or that they increase mortality, there is a big difference. The CAFs simply play a role of such magnitude today that no other instance could now or in the following years take their place.

Rather, the option is to regulate them and incorporate them as part of the strategy. It is true that CAF doctors operate in precarious conditions, with questionable business practices and a lack of basic medical equipment. But it is naive to envision that they will disappear, as Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said yesterday. And less if it depends on the public health system operating as it should, guaranteeing free, universal coverage, that is, that everyone has access and with sufficient quality so that “the people” choose that option in instead of CAFs. Clearly, the undersecretary’s speech was rather directed at the ears of President López Obrador.

It is undeniable that the CAFs have disorderly assumed a more relevant role than one would like, but instead of accusing and condemning them, it should rather begin by analyzing how to make them better fulfill their role as the first level of care in the private system. of health. Because today there is a total separation between the links in the chain of first, second and third level medical care.

There are no recent statistics on the number of these CAFs, but from the 10,000 that Cofepris estimated there were in 2013, they increased to 17,000 in 2018 and today it could be estimated that they are close to 20,000 offices adjacent to pharmacies that serve millions daily. of Mexicans. If there are estimates that each day they provide around 300 queries at each of their points, we would be talking about CAFs in Mexico covering around 6 million people each day.

In addition, it is estimated that seven out of 10 patients in these clinics are affiliated with IMSS or ISSSTE, that is, there is a duplication of health spending. If people are opting for this private CAF service, it is because they find it more efficient given its proximity and speed of service, coupled with an accessible cost that ranges from 40 to 70 pesos per consultation.

If the Ministry of Health targets them, it should be to include them as part of the system and help them improve their service and the conditions in which they provide care; it is naive to think that by authoritarian order they will disappear.

If the current government thought of putting together a public policy towards the CAFs, it should be, yes, to monitor them, but equally to incorporate them more formally into the system and link them with the second or third level, and thus allow the patient to have a correct follow-up.

Pharmacy chains should also be forced to improve the working conditions in which the doctors who attend these CAFs work in precarious conditions, and impose the minimum essential requirements for infrastructure and basic equipment.

On the other hand, it would have to break with the perverse incentive to prescribe drugs since they are part of pharmacy networks. It is true that measures should be taken to prevent doctors from being commission agents to sell more medicines.

The unfortunate thing about all this is that if the undersecretary took up the issue again, it was because the question arose in the daily presidential conference, not because there is a project to adequately regulate the CAFs.

Clarification of Cofepris

In response to my column published in this same space on Monday, August 15, the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) denied that there is a dropper pace in dealing with procedures and stated that it has exceeded the capacity and resolution rate of the institution, since the number of procedures handled in 2022 increased 228% compared to what was handled three years ago. He said that in the first 7 months of this year, 235 new drug registrations have been authorized, which represents an increase of 149% compared to the same period in 2021. In attention to extensions and modifications, the increase is 56%, going from 2,389 to 3,720 in the same period.

He specified that the 3% increase in the attention of what was admitted so far in 2022, corresponds to 5,720 procedures attended against 5,537 that were admitted. That means, he said, that he attended to the largest number of procedures since the beginning of the six-year term and did so with the same number of personnel. In 2019, of 5,028 procedures entered, only 1,741 were resolved.

Monkeypox continues to grow

The world is approaching a thousand confirmed daily cases of monkeypox and in Mexico in one week the number of infections went from 147 to 252 positives confirmed by the InDRE, an increase of 70% in 7 days. In other words, the thing is worrying and forces us to stay alert. There are already 20 entities where cases have been registered. The good thing is that there is an efficient vaccine; the bad thing is that the Government is already very spent. But in health you cannot skimp and its acquisition will have to be foreseen at least for the groups at greatest risk. It is still pending that Cofepris approve the Canadian Imvamune vaccine.

Mexico approves AstraZeneca anticovid antibodies

Julio Ordaz, captain of AstraZeneca in Mexico, must be very pleased with the approval by Cofepris of the combination of long-acting antibodies for the prevention of Covid19 in adults. This combination is known as AZD7442 and is being used with great success in other countries, to the extent that its sales have already exceeded the amount of the company’s own anti-Covid vaccine. Now it will be available in Mexico only for the public health system since its authorization is emergency, like the rest of the therapeutic options against the pandemic.

