Cafu esteems Mourinho and advises the Friedkins: “Bring Totti back to Rome” – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

On the occasion of the Arab Cup 2021 staged in Qatar and the football match between ‘legends’, Marcos ‘pendolino’ Cafu, interviewed by TRT Spor, he also spoke of Rome. “Mourinho is strong, good. We know and know his ability, but things don’t always go as well as they want. There is still a lot of time, Mourinho can do really well for Roma, he still has to prove a lot”. And speaking of the experience in the Giallorossi Cafu he said: “My best moment at Roma was when I won the Scudetto. We have given glory and joy to the Giallorossi people. The worst time? I don’t want to remember. I just want to focus on the good memories, the six years spent where we started a family and where great friendships were made. It has been 20 years since the Roma Scudetto. Oh my what a period! We had fun, we played and we had fun. It’s time for Roma to win another Scudetto “. Do you think Totti could be useful to the club given what he has done in the Giallorossi history? “He could give a lot to the club. He did incredible things for the team and the city, it’s time for the club to realize that and officially let him in.”