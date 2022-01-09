Cage accuses a horse of attempted murder

Bologna, 8 January 2022 – «The horse I worked with in Butcher’s Crossing tried to kill me – declared Nicolas Cage – We shot in Montana and the horse was called Rain Man. I was in Blackfoot Country. Rain Man kept trying to bring me down and trying to hit my head against the low ceiling. I’ve always been nice to him, but he just didn’t want to know. I’ve always had good experiences with animals, but he wanted to kill me! ‘

This is the surreal interview that Nicolas Cage would have released on the background of Butcher’s Crossing, the new western film that will see him perform under the direction of Gabe Polsky.

Just turned 58, Nicolas Cage apparently asked that a stuntman be used in his place, riding Rain Man. Which did not happen and which therefore forced him to comply with the director’s requests. “I will never get on a horse again. That’s all. That was my last take and a stunt should have been used. Gabe nearly killed me on my last day of shooting. How can you tell? I have a Rain Man PTSD. ‘

Among the actors in the running for the Oscar just for Butcher’s Crossing, we hope that the hatred of the original Californian actor is just an advertising butade and there is no unresolved referring, perhaps, to the name of the horse, Rain Man, as the famous film by fellow-rivals Tom Cruise and Dustin Hofmann which won 4 Oscars.