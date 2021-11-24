Cagiva Elefant, MV Agusta presents the worthy heir to Eicma 2021

On the occasion of the International Cycle and Motorcycle Show in Milan-Rho Fiera opened in these days (until November 28, 2021), as part of the new Lucky Explorer Project, MV Agusta has not limited itself to launching the already announced creature, the tricilindrica 9.5. Eicma 2021 was also the setting for the presentation of the new 5.5.

The bike shows how much the Schiranna brand wants to enter in style in the adventure segment, removing the veils from this model with an adventurous approach; a bike that looks like a kind of younger sister of the novemmezzo, the ‘mini’ heir to the legendary and mythical Cagiva Elefant.

Let’s take a step back in the history of this iconic two-wheeler. It is December 26th 1978 when one of the most fascinating and dangerous adventures ever begins. The Paris-Dakar, a desert race born from the mind of Thierry Sabine; racing has become the test bed for bikes with incredible performance, capable of plowing through the desert tracks at insane speeds. The Elefant with Lucky Explorer livery it is probably the most celebrated protagonist of that historic raid. From the very first sketches, its evocative power has guided the designers, who are committed to recreating, updating it, the magic of motorcycles that have been the real symbol of the challenge between wild nature and man.

MV Agusta launches its Lucky Explorer Project this year, an initiative that aims to bring together rally and offroad enthusiasts around the historic legacy of the Schiranna company, with its epic holdings, and its victories, to the great African rallies of the heyday (Ducati also followed this path with its new DesertX).

And this is how, in an increasingly competitive scenario, the House presents (on the occasion of Eicma 2021) the new models 5.5 and 9.5, the contemporary interpretation of the myth of the great desert races, which since the mid-eighties have marked the imagination of motorcycle sport, imposing itself among enthusiasts who are constantly looking for new, exciting adventures.

The 5.5, developed with partner QJ, is an adventure inspired by the Elefant heritage. Despite being an average, the appearance is that of a higher displacement motorcycle, devoted to travel, capable of conquering the European motorcyclist looking for a solid and unstoppable two-wheeler. The close collaboration with the partner has resulted in the definition of an evolved product in its various components compared to the starting model: electronics, mechanics and chassis, in fact, have been developed on the basis of very specific specifications.

The design clearly distinguishes the 5.5, the stylistic inspiration however is common to the 9.5 and takes its cue from the legendary races in the desert. 9.5 represents the future, in the form of a premium adventure bike based on the new MV Agusta 950 engine, powered by the best technology and the racing spirit of the Elefant.

There are numerous stylistic elements that are the same in the two new models: the front area is painted black, as are the sturdy handguards. The choice of materials and their finish are inspired by nature and high technology, the bike has a 7 ”color TFT panel, with Bluetooth connection to smartphones and WiFi for updating. The motor of the 9.5 was developed specifically for this bike and represents the perfect synthesis of versatility, power and weight. The maximum power and torque values ​​are respectively 123 hp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm.