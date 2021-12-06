Cagliari 1-1 Turin, Juric: “There is regret, done less well than usual”

At the end of Cagliari-Turin, Ivan Juric spoke to Sky and Dazn to comment on the draw obtained away from home, and then spoke at the press conference. “We had three to four scoring at the end where we could have done better – Juric said in the post-game -. But we wanted to take a step forward in terms of play and we did less well than usual, much less well. I have seen some fatigued kids who have struggled to develop the game. In the last twenty minutes we have broken up and created a lot. There is certainly a bit of regret for the three clear scoring he had. The team was more tired and less lucid, we could have played better “

Are you satisfied with the result?

“Yes and no, I think we had clear goal scoring at the end to put the ball in. But I have to be honest, there was a small step back in the game. For sure tired, but we are still under construction. We did less well than usual – Rome, Empoli and Udinese – Then in the last few minutes we created a lot “

What is your regret in light of the tie?

“My regret is that we didn’t score any goals. He was winning there because of the opportunities created, but my regret remains Empoli, the match against Lazio remains with the last penalty, with Venezia … Another four or five games in which the team deserved to win. This game was tough, the players are growing on a lot of things. Sometimes there is a step backwards, it is a process. We need to recover energy and become a complete team. We will improve and I am convinced that we will succeed.

Before the match he said he was surprised at Cagliari’s position in the standings, is he still surprised considering the result tonight?

“There are players of the highest level: Joao Pedro, Dalbert, Keita, Marin … Important players, then the league is difficult, tough and tough and sometimes it turns badly. When you see the Cagliari squad, you are surprised by the positions, precisely because they have important players. Then the championship is always tough “

