Cagliari 1-1 Turin, the report cards: what a Eurogol Joao Pedro! Pobega dominates in the middle of the field

Cagliari-Turin 1-1

31 ‘aut. Carboni (T), 53 ‘Joao Pedro (C)

CAGLIARI (Edited by Giorgia Baldinacci)

Cragno 5 – The uncertainty about the goal of the grenade advantage weighs a lot, the short rebound is a gift for Sanabria and condemns comrade Carboni to an own goal.

Caceres 5.5 – Where it does not come with the physical, it takes experience. He is on guard but loses some condition during the second half.

Ceppitelli 6 – Excellent defensive performance, the forwards of the Bull do not have the green light. He does not disdain advanced offensives, as in the occasion of the 1-1. (From 78 ‘ Godin sv).

Coals 5 – Together with Cragno he combines the omelette for the Torino goal, so much so that in the end the 0-1 is an own goal by the defender. Look for the redemption during the game.

Bellanova 6.5 – Good progression on the wing, constant thorn in the side. He builds the chance of a draw with tenacity and packs an assist to the kiss for Joao Pedro.

Nandez 6 – Try to come up with some ideas with his holes in the spaces and the balls thrown in depth. Various on both right and left, often changing lanes.

Marin 6 – Alternate good moments with others that are not. It stands out with its forays and insertions, but is a little too soft in coverage.

Fat 6 – Raise the barrier in the middle of the field, closing the spaces. It guarantees good protection in the median, with a couple of errors in support. (From 78 ‘ Pereiro sv).

Dalbert 5.5 – In the duel on the wing with Aina he does not often come out victorious. When he manages to aim for the bottom, he is not accurate in crosses in between. (From 87 ‘ Hoe sv).

Joao Pedro 7 – Indolent throughout the first half, we see little and waste a lot. Then in the second half he invents a reverse eurogol, like a true champion.

Keita Balde 5.5 – He shows himself forward but often does not receive, nor does he try to construct himself, the right opportunity. It could give much more with its unpredictability. (From 64 ‘ Pavoletti 5.5 – Enter to give a hand to the team to try to complete the comeback. He is committed but does not hit the target).

All. Walter Mazzarri 6.5 – After a first half that made him furious, he makes himself heard in the locker room and Cagliari returns changed in the second half. Hook the draw and he deserved even more.

TURIN

Milinkovic-Savic 6.5 – Careful between the posts despite the fact that in the first half he is never called into question. In the second half he saves his team on a first attempt by Joao Pedro, but has to surrender to his overhead kick. He is the first director of the team with his long balls in search of the center forward.

Zima 6 – He oversees his field area with attention and punctuality in his interventions. Even rough, but always correct.

Bremer 6.5 – The best of the rear, dominates almost all high balls and does not commit smudges putting the muzzle on Keita. He also knows how to make himself dangerous even in the opponent’s area.

Good morning 6 – Race without flaws of the central left, who when he can go up to accompany the action. from 64th Rodriguez 6 – Attentive and tidy behind, with his foot he tries to trigger the offensive action of his with throws that overturn the action. In the final it is decisive on Nandez.

Aina 5.5 – In the first half he is the author of some interesting closings, but he also appears very confusing, especially in the second half. It also intervenes too soft on the cross from which the equal network is born. From 86th Ansaldi SV – A few minutes on the field with some unsuccessful flashes.

Lukic 6 – Press and fight in the middle of the field without sparing himself to recover balls and interrupt the opponent’s plots.

Pobega 6.5 – The best of his in the first half, dominates in the middle of the field. Runs, presses and relaunches the action without a moment’s pause. From his foot starts the shot that puts Cragno in difficulty, propitiating the grenade advantage.from 45th Baselli 5.5 – Subdued entrance compared to the partner he replaces, but then grows with distance. In the end, however, he wastes a good opportunity to bring his team back forward.

Vojvoda 5.5 – Tidy race, without noteworthy ideas. He limits himself to the homework, but does not even do it sufficiently.

Pjaca 6 – When he turns on the lights for Cagliari there are problems, but it is not always continuous. Until the last try to put order and quality in the grenade maneuver.

Brekalo 5.5 – He does not shine like on other occasions, struggling to distance himself from the red and blue pressing. From his feet there are no dangers for the Sardinian door. from 55th Praet 5.5 – Off at first, then grows as the minutes go by, but wastes the best opportunity to take home the victory. Then he is too slow in a restart and lets himself be reassembled by the opposing defense.

Sanabria 6 – He keeps the Sardinian rearguard apprehensive, always remaining very high to take advantage of the deep launches. Only once makes it dangerous and contributes to the grenade advantage. Bravo and lucky on the occasion. from 55th Zaza 5.5 – A couple of good untapped opportunities in the final. He too, like other substitutes, struggles to engage and wakes up when it is too late.

Ivan Juric 6 – Compact, battle-ready team that runs and presses across the board to prevent opponents from thinking. In the first half he risks little or nothing and finds the goal of the advantage, albeit lucky. His team, however, in the second half goes out and risks big to then go close to the coup in the final.