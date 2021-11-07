Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta: Pasalic, Joao Pedro and Zapata

All goals in the first half: the Croatian, Joao Pedro and the Colombian scored. In the second half, Gasp’s team misses the trio several times

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Shooting from the Champions League and three other points away. Atalanta passes to Cagliari (1-2) and legitimizes its position. Waiting for the challenge of Roma in the lagoon. The blow that leads to 22 is signed by Pasalic and the irresistible Duvan Zapata who climbs to 7 centers, like Joao Pedro. But at Mazzarri’s Cagliari the usual sharp of the Brazilian captain is not enough to reverse the course and break free from the last solitary place. Now there is a new stop. The confidence in the coach, called after three days in place of Leonardo Semplici, according to the words of the club, does not seem in question. But there is a new stop before the external match against Sassuolo and it will be necessary to understand if the Fabio Liverani idea (given in the stands) can be the last desperate move. Certainly there is the sixth defeat (fourth in a row) of the Mazzarri management to be recorded. While his colleague Gasperini away from home he hit five out of six shots. Thus the Europe of the greats continues to be more than possible.

MATCH – The red-blue dg Mario Passetti puts the salt on TV before the match. The president Tommaso Giulini, who was absent, announced that Mazzarri “between now and the end of the year will have to evaluate with the sporting director (Stefano Capozucca) who deserves to stay in Cagliari. From here to January, those who don’t feel like it will be able to change teams”. Then we start and it is still Walter Mazzarri who amazes. In front there is only Joao Pedro with Nandez to act as a mosquito to the giants of Gasperini. The perky Bellanova is the owner, on the right among the five. Atalanta puts Malinovskyi and Pasalic together with Zapata in a line-up that looks more like a 3-4-3 than the classic 3-4-2-1. But the Nerazzurri only need 5’23 ”to go ahead with Pasalic. Zapata uses his body to sort out, Zappacosta puts in the middle where Zappa forgets Pasalic who, all alone, puts in. Gasp changes and goes to 4 behind. Positioning a 4-2-3-1 with Maehle and Zappacosta full backs and De Roon who goes to deal with Strootman. He doesn’t have to work overtime because the Dutchman is certainly not flying. Godin runs into yellow (the third of the season) spending it on Maehle and in the 25th minute Cragno has to overtake Zapata by coming out low against him. Two minutes later Cagliari equalized: Godin’s splendid throw, De Roon looked, Joao overtook Demiral and beat Musso. Seven goals from the Brazilian, Atalanta defense is not flawless. Mazzarri’s plan, who then sends Grassi to warm up, is precisely to surprise Gasperini with long balls by making Nandez and Joao sprint at speed. Cagliari plays like this. But then he starts to tremble again: Deiola saves a danger, but at 43 ‘the Goddess puts her head back forward because Zapata is irrepressible. Bloody ball lost by Carboni, Koopmeneirs operates on the right and serves Zapata who turns on Godin and beats Cragno with his left.

SECOND HALF – Grassi is the new name of Cagliari. In place of Deiola. The initial shock is there, but Bellanova kicks badly. Lost opportunity, Atalanta resumes to grind and after 10 ‘there is the episode that will cause discussion for a long time. Zappa loses the ball, contrast with Zappacosta who puts in, Carboni kicks the ball and Pasalic goes down. Piccinini points to the disk without hesitation. It seems that the Sardinian 44 is kicking the Croatian. But Chiffi, after a long consultation, sends him to the Var and the decision is revoked. Carboni took the ball first. Mazzarri calms down and now plays the Pavoletti card for Strootman who, when he comes out, takes the only shot of his game. Sardinians to four. The Goddess was divided into three with the modifications of the Gasp: Ilicic for Malinovskyi and Lovato for Koopmeneirs. The Slovenian affects, with feints, changes of pace and foot. He and Zapata, with Pasalic behind, are a constant danger and at 31 ‘Cragno still has to overcome on Ilicic’s shot. Then back on him and then blocking a Duvan shot on the ground. Cagliari puts a single ball on Pavoletti’s head but the Livorno player sends high. Mazzarri’s team spent a lot to keep up with the Goddess, Mazzarri must also try the Pereiro card (instead of a good Bellanova) and Farias for Zappa for the onslaught of four minutes of recovery. Atalanta would still have the chance for a 3-1 but they like themselves too much, they don’t shoot at the right time and earn a corner to waste time. And take home three Champions League points.

November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 22:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link