Cagliari, 132 columns to have more electric cars in the city: “They can also park for free on the blue lines”

The charging stations for electric cars? In the city there are very few: seven in total, all in the port area. Then, the desert reigns. It therefore becomes impossible to turn far and wide with the risk of remaining on the ground. And the incentive proposed by the Municipality of Cagliari, “always free parking on the blue lines and free passages in restricted traffic areas”, has not so far led to great results. This was confirmed by the municipal councilor for traffic, Alessio Mereu: “Not many people from Cagliari have requested a special pass for those who own an electric car. Playcar has already made ten cars available for years ”, remembers Mereu. Which are therefore usable by everyone, of course, but only if they are not already occupied. And citizens seem to prefer “hybrid cars. Obviously they are not the same thing, they cost and pollution is not eliminated, precisely in a period where car manufacturers are increasingly focusing on electricity ”. And, thanks to an agreement with the Region, “132 columns will arrive in the city. The memorandum of understanding has already been signed, now the company Enel X has to assemble them ”. Times? Uncertain: “They operate throughout Sardinia, there is still no sure date on Cagliari. But we already know that they will be installed everywhere, even in central areas such as via Roma, piazza Yenne, piazza Repubblica and the district of Is Mirrionis ”. Hoping that they can be a stimulus to buy zero-emission cars.







