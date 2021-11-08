Cagliari Atalanta, the newspapers reject Piccinini: doubts about the goal assigned and then removed from Pasalic

The sports newspapers have rejected the work of Marco Piccinini in Cagliari Atalanta: doubts about the assigned and then removed from Pasalic

Marco Piccinini, director of the clash between Cagliari And Atalanta, is rejected by today’s sports newspapers. The whistle from Romagna did not convince, especially for the penalty check and then removed from Pasalic. Below are the votes reported by the newspapers.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – The rigor given and then removed from Pasalic creates confusion: perhaps too light risk, review beyond the protocol suggested by Chiffi. Mah .. VOTE 5.5

THE CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Put a dose of Piccinini, one of Chiffi, mix it up and… It is certainly not a match for the referee of Forlì to frame, on the contrary: very inaccurate, often at the mercy of a match that seemed to carry him around. The pinnacle on the penalty assigned and then removed after the review, and here Chiffi takes the field, who can not stay out of trouble. Even if it were not rigor (it is, for us, and it would not be a rigorino), never from OFR. Ok goal from Pasalic and Joao Pedro. VOTE 5

TUTTOSPORT – Net, everyone is unhappy. On the Carboni-Pasalic contact he is recalled by Chiffi (could he?), He reviews him and changes his decision, but there is more than a doubt. VOTE 5