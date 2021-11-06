Cagliari-Atalanta, the official formations

Cagliari-Atalanta: where to see it on TV

Cagliari-Atalanta will be broadcast in live TV on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and in streaming on Dazn and SkyGo. The live broadcast from Unipol Domus will start at 8.45 pm.

We also remind you that the Cagliari-Atalanta match will be visible in streaming on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to a device Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast. It will also be possible to follow the challenge also thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.