Cagliari-Bologna 2-1: another comeback of the Sardinians, Pereiro drags them to one point from the safety zone

CAGLIARI – Three gold points, three points for salvation. The Cagliari beats the Bologna 2-1 at the Unipol Arena and does it with a goal in full recovery of Gaston Pereiro. A fundamental victory for the team of Mazzarri, which gives continuity to Genoa’s success against Sampdoria: it was from April 2021 that the Sardinians had not brought home two successes in a row.

Joao Pedro and his companions could not do anything else after the victories in the last round of Salernitana and Spezia, against a stoic Bologna, well fielded by Mihajlovic despite the many absences and able to run until the end despite having only one training in the legs. exit of the quarantine.

Compulsory choices for Mihajlovic

A winning team does not change, so Mazzarri deploys the same eleven who beat Sampdoria five days ago with the new signing Lovato confirmed at the center of the defense and Lykogiannis still preferred to Dalbert. Mandatory choice, however, for Mihajlovic who has to do without 11 players including positive covid, injured and called up for the African Cup. With just one workout in the legs, the good news for the coach comes from van Hooijdonk, Viola and Dominguez, finally negative for the virus. The Argentine takes the field and puts himself in front of the three-man defense made up of Bonifazi (who replaces the positive Medel), Binks and Theate. Confirmed the presence of Svanberg in the middle of the field with Soriano, Dijks and Skov Olsen on the flanks. In attack the pair Orsolini-Arnautovic.

<< the match report >>

The pole stops Bellanova

Good start to the race of the hosts who show up after just 10 ‘with a right from Deiola from outside that ends just above the crossbar. Shortly before the quarter of an hour Cagliari close to the advantage with Bellanova good at entering behind Theate on a low cross from Lykogiannis, but unlucky at the moment of the shot with the post which denies the joy of the goal to the number 12 rossoblù. Bologna responds with a Belgian side who, on the development of a corner, shoots from the left a few steps from the goal line, Cragno is attentive and deflects again for a corner. The offensive enthusiasm of the Sardinians, however, does not subside and in the half hour Grassi, primed by a bank of Pavoletti, unloads the right from the edge of the area on which Skorupski must stretch to avoid the goal. At the end of the time, the number one guest stops centrally on a detour by Pavoletti from the edge of the small area.

Bologna, Mihajlovic: “We could have played a day later, but Cagliari didn’t want to” 11 January 2022





Pereiro blows up Unipol Domus

Start of recovery from nightmare for Mazzarri’s team with Bologna who took the lead with a free-kick from Orsolini from the edge. The number 7 from Emilia with his left brushes a perfect trajectory that crosses the barrier and slips where Cragno cannot reach. Third goal in the last four outings for him. The Sardinian reaction, after a few minutes of despair, is overbearing. At 71 ‘, after a long siege, Pavoletti’s winning tap-in arrives on an assist from the newly-entered Pereiro who blows up the Unipol Domus. It is the second goal in a row for the rossoblù striker, it hadn’t happened since April 2019.

Cagliari, Mazzarri: “I’m finally starting to see my team” 11 January 2022





Shortly after, however, an indecision by Lovato sends Orsolini to the shot, Cragno has to reach out to deflect a ball otherwise destined for the net onto the post with his fingertips. The wood saves Cagliari again a few minutes later with Skov Olsen splitting the wood to Cragno’s right with his head. Mihajlovic’s team seems to be able to bring home the result, but in the 94th minute Joao Pedro finds the filter in the area for Pereiro who resists the marking of Theate and with the left beats Skorupski on the near post giving three gold points to Cagliari.

The match report

CAGLIARI 2-1 BOLOGNA (0-0)

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno 6.5; Altar 6, Lovato 6.5, Carboni 6; Bellanova 6.5, Grassi 6, Marin 6.5, Deiola 6 (63 ‘Pereiro 7), Lykogiannis 5 (58’ Dalbert 5.5); Joao Pedro 6.5, Pavoletti 6.5 (80 ′ Zappa sv). Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Obert, Ladinetti. Coach: Mazzarri 6.5.

BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski 5; Bonifazi 6 (65 ‘De Silvestri 5.5), Binks 5.5, Theate 5.5; Skov Olsen 6, Soriano 6, Dominguez 6.5 (93 ′ Viola sv), Svanberg 6, Dijks 6; Orsolini 6.5 (89 ′ Falcinelli sv), Arnautovic 5. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano. Coach: Mihajlovic 6.

REFEREE: Davide Ghersini of Genoa. MARKERS: 54 ′ Orsolini, 71 ′ Pavoletti, 94 ′ Pereiro. NOTE: Recovery 1 ‘, 8’; Booked: Carboni, Altare, Theate, De Silvestri.