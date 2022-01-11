Cagliari – Bologna: 2-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you at the next Serie A match!22:44

Cagliari secures three vital points in the fight to not retreat by scoring the second consecutive victory. Bologna does not manage Orsolini’s initial advantage in the best possible way and returns home with a bitter taste.22:44

In the next championship match, Cagliari will play away against Roma while Bologna will be busy at home with Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. 22:42

90 ‘+ 8’ OVER! CAGLIARI 2-1 BOLOGNA. The hosts overturn the result and win the three points thanks to Pereiro’s goal scored in the recovery.22:42

90 ‘+ 5’ Bologna tries the last assault: free kick entrusted to Viola from the trocar.22:40

90 ‘+ 3’ GOAL! CAGLIARI 2-1 Bologna. Pereiro network. Joao Pedro’s filter assist for Pereiro, whose Theate fouled shot surprised Skorupski on his post. See the player’s profile Gastón Pereiro22:39

90 ‘+ 3’ BOLOGNA REPLACEMENT: Domínguez exits, Viola enters.22:37

90 ‘+ 2’ Dominguez remains on the ground with an adductor problem.22:36

90 ‘ Six minutes of recovery.22:34

89 ‘ REPLACEMENT BOLOGNA: Orsolini exits, Falcinelli enters.22:33

87 ‘ Grassi coordinates from the edge but kicks high.22:31

86 ‘ WARNED De Silvestri for a detention on Joao Pedro.22:31

84 ‘ Constant pressure from Cagliari who charges with his head down and tries to break through the wall erected by Bologna.22:30

82 ‘ OPPORTUNITY BOLOGNA! Dominguez’s splendid throw from outside half to reward the inclusion of Skov Olsen, who spits with his head and splinters the post.22:26

81 ‘ Good play in Arnautovic’s handkerchief, Lovato buffers him and closes for a corner.22:26

80 ‘ CAGLIARI REPLACEMENT: Pavoletti exits, Zappa enters.22:24

78 ‘ Pavoletti finally got up after having worried everyone present. Strong impact on the diaphragm area that broke his breath.22:23

77 ‘ Concern for Pavoletti’s conditions after a very tough game battle with Dominguez.22:21

76 ‘ OPPORTUNITY BOLOGNA! Indecision by Lovato who bounces the ball and allows Orsolini to kick with his weak foot! Cragno stretches out and deflects for a corner.22:20

73 ‘ Players are starting to feel a little tired.22:18

71 ‘ GOAL! CAGLIARI-Bologna 1-1. Pavoletti network. Pereiro serves a strong ball in the middle that Pavoletti deflects into the net a few steps away from the goalkeeper. Look at the player’s card Leonardo Pavoletti22:17

70 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Joao Pedro after a rebound finds himself face to face with Skorupski but does not have the time to turn around and kick.22:15

69 ‘ Unrealistic conclusion of Marin from 25 meters.22:14

67 ‘ On the development of a corner kick taken by Marin, Skorupski harpoons the ball in high grip, anticipating everyone.22:11

65 ‘ REPLACEMENT BOLOGNA: Bonifazi exits, De Silvestri enters.22:09

64 ‘ Bellanova disappears on the wing and proposes an interesting ball in the center on which no one arrives in tow.22:09

63 ‘ CAGLIARI REPLACEMENT: Deiola exits, Pereiro enters.22:07

62 ‘ Dijks slips away from the double and finds the bottom, the low-shot suggestion in the middle is however too phoned.22:07

61 ‘ In acrobatics Pavoletti does not catch the ball on the cross served by Bellanova.22:05

59 ‘ Continuous dialogue between Pavoletti and Joao Pedro, with the latter being stopped close to the penalty area.22:03

58 ‘ CAGLIARI REPLACEMENT: Lykogiannis exits, Dalbert enters.22:01

57 ‘ WARNED Deiola for a hard foul on Soriano.22:01

56 ‘ Grassi promptly closes on Soriano near the edge of the area neutralizing the offensive sortie of the guests.22:01

54 ‘ GOAL! Cagliari 0-1 BOLOGNA. Orsolini network. Perfect free kick by Orsolini who draws an angled trajectory on which Cragno is unable to intervene. Look at the player card Riccardo Orsolini21:59

52 ‘ Joao Pedro wins the ball on 20 meters and fails the shot placed towards the far post.21:57

51 ‘ Flying closure by Binks on a ball destined for Joao Pedro in the heart of the penalty area.21:55

50 ‘ Conclusion of Orsolini from a tight angle far outside the goal mirror.21:54

47 ‘ Ball to look for Skov Olsen in depth, Cragno comes out and collects the ball.21:51

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 0-0 in the first half.21:49

In the second half Cagliari will have to try to involve Joao Pedro more and become more dangerous with dead balls to take advantage of Pavoletti’s aerial skills. Bologna, which had a few more difficulties than the hosts, is called to come out of the shell with some restarts started by Orsolini and their outsiders to trigger Arnautovic.21:41

The best chance of the first fraction happens on Bellanova’s right foot who hits the post in the 14th minute. Both teams are equal and struggle to create clear scoring chances to unlock the result.21:38

45 ‘+ 1’ FIRST HALF END: Cagliari-Bologna 0-0. Game still blocked with few scoring opportunities.21:35

45 ‘+ 1’ On the development of a corner, Lovato hits the ball with his shoulder and does not frame the face of the goal.21:34

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.21:32

45 ‘ Pavoletti dominates everyone in the aerial game but his head-off does not bother Skorupski.21:33

44 ‘ Orsolini with the scavetto suggests for Arnautovic, Cragno understands everything and anticipates the Bologna forward.21:32

43 ‘ Lykogiannis gains the bottom, Bonifazi uproots the ball preventing him from the way of the cross.21:31

41 ‘ On the ball served up by Soriano, Theate makes the tower towards the heart of the area except to find no mate.21:29

39 ‘ A lot of confusion in the middle of the field, slightly more staid rhythms.21:30

37 ‘ Cutting into the perfect Joao Pedro area, Grassi’s suggestion is slightly imprecise.21:24

35 ‘ Joao Pedro proposes in the middle, Svanberg is attentive and thwarts the threat.21:23

33 ‘ Bologna did not make the most of a counterattack thanks to Joao Pedro’s defensive sacrifice.21:21

31 ‘ Arnautovic is served in depth, Lovato wins the duel effectively containing the Austrian tip.21:20

29 ‘ Pavoletti unloads backwards, Grassi tries but throttles the conclusion by not engaging Skorupski.21:21

28 ‘ Lykogiannis cross too deep, unreachable ball for Bellanova.21:21

25 ‘ Bologna builds well from behind and tries to look out more assiduously from the parts of Cragno.21:13

23 ‘ Theate coordinates well and worries with the left-handed Cragno who deflects for a corner.21:11

21 ‘ Arnautovic’s free-kick from the edge hits the barrier lined up by Cragno.21:08

19 ‘ WARNED Altar for a foul committed on Orsolini.21:06

17 ‘ Now higher rates, the teams stretch out in search of outlets.21:07

16 ‘ WARNED Theate for a foul on Bellanova.21:03

15 ‘ WARNING Carboni for foul on Dominguez.21:02

14 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Bellanova comes out on the far post and all alone shoots directly on the post.21:02

12 ‘ Marin’s cross to Joao Pedro, Binks thwarts the threat.21:00

11 ‘ Deiola tries to place it from the outside, the shot flies over the crossbar.20:58

8 ‘ Pavoletti’s bank for Joao Pedro, action stopped by the linesman’s signal.20:56

6 ‘ Lovato’s splendid defensive reading on Arnautovic’s suggestion for Orsolini.20:54

5 ‘ Cross brushed by Dijks, Arnautovic is anticipated by the Sardinian rearguard.20:53

3 ‘ Ball possession of the hosts, the guests do not allow spaces.20:51

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Cagliari-Bologna begins. The first ball is managed by the hosts.20:48

Davide Ghersini directs the meeting assisted by the assistants Costanzo and Trinchieri. The fourth official is Matteo Marcenaro. The Var couple is made up of Maresca and Di Iorio.19:32

Mihajlovic relies on Skov Olsen in De Silvestri on the lanes and lines up Orsolini and Arnautovic in attack. The young Binks confirmed in defense from the first minute.19:46

Mazzari still gives confidence to Altare and Carboni in defense with the newcomer Lovato to compose the three-man line. In attack, space for Joao Pedro and Pavoletti.19:45

The balance in the last 10 Serie A matches between Cagliari and Bologna is in balance with three wins per side and four draws – the Emilians had won five of the previous six matches against the Sardinians in the competition (1P).19:33

Cagliari have not kept a clean sheet from 11 Serie A home games: the last occasion in which the Sardinians have not recorded clean sheets for multiple consecutive home matches dates back to April 2015 (17 in that case).19:34

BOLOGNA (3-5-2) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Skorupski – Bonifazi, Binks, Theate – Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks – Orsolini, Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, De Silvestri, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli. Herdsman Sinisa Mihajlovic.19:37

CAGLIARI (3-5-2) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Cragno – Altare, Lovato, Carboni – Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Deiola, Lykogiannis – Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Pereiro, Zappa, Dalbert, Obert, Ladinetti All. Walter Mazzarri.19:36

The guests, who sail in calm waters in the middle of the table, collected a total of 27 points, 11 of which were away points.19:28

The hosts, returning from the away win against Sampdoria after a fast of almost three months, are looking for valuable points so as not to lose too much ground from the teams outside the relegation zone.19:28

At Unipol Domus everything is ready for Cagliari-Bologna, a match valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A initially scheduled for Sunday 9 January.19:22