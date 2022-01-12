Cagliari-Bologna 2-1, the report cards: Pereiro breaks the match, decisive smears for Theate

Final result: Cagliari-Bologna 2-1

CAGLIARI (Curated by Antonino Sergi)

Cragno 6.5 – The comeback victory also bears his signature, in the most difficult moment of the challenge he unleashes the save against Orsolini who is worth a goal. Take an active part in success.

Altar 6 – Second consecutive game as a starter, he shows personality and also resourcefulness in the possession phase. He also uses his aerial skills in the close duel with Arnautovic.

Lovato 6.5 – He risks ruining a great performance with the mistake at ten from the end that almost gives Orsolini the brace, half a vote less for the mistake but a performance as a true leader and he is only in the second game with the new teammates.

Coals 6 – He certainly does not lack personality, he also pushes himself down the aisle whenever possible. He pays for some mistakes of his youth, in the second half he doesn’t make a mistake after an uncertain first half.

Bellanova 6.5 – Attack with some consistency along the right lane, start with your foot firmly on the accelerator. Wins the duel with Dijks, has the big chance in the first half by hitting the post.

Marin 5.5 – He should take Cagliari by the hand with his technical skills, he often hides behind the shirts of the Bologna midfielders. Raise the engine revs only after Bologna’s advantage.

Fats 6.5 – Not catching the eye but essential for the balance of the Sardinians, a substantial performance by Mazzarri’s midfielder. High pace and above all a lot of competition.

Deiola 6 – It takes competition and intensity, there are some errors in the support phase. He also takes a yellow card, he also tries to kick on goal in the first half. Proof enough. From 64 ‘Pereiro 7.5 – Never a change was more appropriate for Walter Mazzarri, the former PSV breaks the game. First he needs the assist for Pavoletti, then he sets up on his own for the three-point goal.

Lykogiannis 5.5 – He had served a golden ball for Bellanova at the start of the match with the post hit by his partner, he tries to sink but manages to do so intermittently. Then he commits the foul from which Orsolini’s masterpiece is born. From 59 ‘Dalbert 6.5 – Put quality and speed in the left-handed lane.

Joao Pedro 6.5 – The Cagliari captain has certainly experienced better days, he crashes into the rocky defense of Bologna. He has the merit of never giving up, his winning assist for Pereiro.

Pavoletti 7 – What a performance of the center forward, the best in the field of Mazzarri’s team. The best opportunities arise from its banks, battle with the defenders of Bologna and he thinks about it in split to restore parity. From 80 ‘Zappa sv.

Walter Mazzarri 6.5 – It was a game to win, Cagliari approaches the challenge well with a dominant first half even with a hit post. Approach with the revisable recovery, suffers the goal of the disadvantage but has the determination to find a draw. The change of Gaston Pereiro is decisive, second consecutive victory.

BOLOGNA

Skorupski 5.5 – He can’t do anything about Pavoletti’s goal, but previously he showed off his confidence both in the outings and in the goalposts. Not perfect, however, on the occasion of the decisive goal of Cagliari with the almost imperceptible touch of Theate that also puts him out of action. But you can’t take a goal on your post like that.

Bonifazi 6 – Play a flawless race despite the always dangerous Joao Pedro from his gravitational zones. Be careful both on high balls and ball on the ground. In the second half he grits his teeth until then, but he has to surrender to the cramps after a week of home workouts that have certainly not helped a player with his musculature. From 64 De Silvestri 5.5 – He should bring experience in the final, but he can’t do it enough, sinking in the final together with his teammates under the blows of a more perky Cagliari.

Binks 6.5 – He plays little, but when he plays he never disappoints. He is the youngest of the defense, but he guides it with the air of a veteran dueling with Pavoletti on high balls, often coming out as the winner.

Theate 5 – Better in offensive projection than in defense where he messes a little too much and often tends to make the same move as Binks. As in the occasion of the equalizer when Pavoletti is completely lost behind him. Error already committed with Bellanova in the first half. Very bad also on the occasion of Pereiro’s winning goal.

Skov Olsen 5.5 – Often his is a I would but I can not like when he seems there to point and jump the opponent and then he loses. However, he has the merit of finding the punishment of the momentary advantage and also hits a wood, even if he makes a mistake by looking for the first instead of the far post with a header. But he is still a long way from the player we admire with Denmark.

Svanberg 6 – Careful race in the middle of the field with several raids forward to support the action on the right. The whole team falls at a distance, struggling to stem the opponent’s initiatives.

Dominguez 6 – Grits his teeth for a shoulder problem that sooner or later will force him to the operation. However, his performance is positive, he dictates the timing of the game alternating simple plays with some illuminating launches for the tips. In the end, he too grits his teeth until he has to give in to muscle problems. From the 90th Viola: SV A few minutes on the pitch without affecting.

Djiks 5 – Forward does not push like in the good times, but given the situation it can also be there. Behind often messes up losing the right time to get rid of the ball. Bellanova is a tough opponent and the Dutchman suffers a lot. With Theate he risks the omelette a couple of times.

Soriano 5.5 – Another colorless match for the midfielder who experiences a season of involution after the past great year. Floats between midfield and attack without being able to affect. This time, however, it is not all his fault given the long period of inactivity, but this Bologna needs the best Soriano.

Arnautovic 5.5 – He flaps forward trying to open passages for his companions or act as a bank. Generous race, but with some too many inaccuracies especially when he has to throw his teammates forward. Shoot practically only once on goal hitting an opponent in full. He too pays for the long inactivity between holidays and stop imposed by Covid-19

Orsolini 7 – Market rumors do not distract him, on the contrary they galvanize him. He plays as second striker and does it well always looking for depth, even if he doesn’t always get easily playable balls. Find a masterpiece goal from a free-kick and then almost double by hitting the post. Excellent race and who knows if in Seville they will have taken notes to raise the offer towards him. From 88 ‘Falcinelli sv: After almost three years he returns to wear the Bologna shirt. It does not affect the few minutes available.

Mihajlovic 6 – It was not easy to prepare for this match with just one day of training available, but he puts the best team on the field and almost brings home a positive result. Unfortunately in the final a smudge takes away the joy for a goal perhaps unexpected on the eve.