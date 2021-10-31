Sports
Cagliari called up for Bologna: 4 returns for Mazzarri
Cagliari called up for Bologna: 4 returns for Mazzarri in view of the match against the Bolognese. Here are the players available to the coach
Walter Mazzarri issued the list of those called for Cagliari for the away match of Bologna.
📋 | CALLED
The list for #BolognaCagliari 📌#forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/pJT4q9xIbC
– Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) October 31, 2021
They did some partial work with the group Caceres, Godin, Nandez, Strootman. Out Keita for a tonsillitis. The injured are also not summoned Ceter, Dalbert, Walukiewicz.