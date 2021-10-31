Cagliari called up for Bologna: 4 returns for Mazzarri in view of the match against the Bolognese. Here are the players available to the coach

Walter Mazzarri issued the list of those called for Cagliari for the away match of Bologna.

They did some partial work with the group Caceres, Godin, Nandez, Strootman. Out Keita for a tonsillitis. The injured are also not summoned Ceter, Dalbert, Walukiewicz.