Sports

Cagliari, Capozucca confirms Mazzarri: very harsh comment from Bargiggia

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

The journalist expert in transfer market, Paolo Bargiggia, attacked hard the Sporting Director of Cagliari, Stefano Capozucca.

After the 0-4 suffered against Udinese, the Cagliari players and Walter Mazzarri avoided the usual round of televisions. The only representative of President Giulini’s club to answer the questions is the Sports Director Stefano Capozucca. These are his words: “We should all be quiet, words are not enough to justify such a performance. The apologies go first of all to the fans who cheered us on. After a match like this you can only apologize with a certain sense of shame. certainty is that Walter Mazzarri remains the coach of Cagliari“.

“There is someone who is not worthy to wear this shirt and will leave the club. It takes respect, I have seen bad things on and off the pitch. I have also seen someone crying at the end of the game and this is a sign of respect. For some players this was the last match with the Cagliari shirt “Capozucca added.

Paolo Bargiggia commented the manager’s words as follows: “Capozzucca who lashes out at his players instead of blaming a coach who is not understanding anything like Mazzarri. Three years at 2 million net: it is madness to sign him!”

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Abidal’s wife filed for divorce – Corriere.it

November 19, 2021

implore immediate exclusion from the championship

2 days ago

Superlega, the European Parliament voted: 87% against

4 weeks ago

It is a rupture between Vecino and Inter: the accusation of Uruguayan

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button