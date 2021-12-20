Cagliari, Capozucca confirms Mazzarri: very harsh comment from Bargiggia

After the 0-4 suffered against Udinese, the Cagliari players and Walter Mazzarri avoided the usual round of televisions. The only representative of President Giulini’s club to answer the questions is the Sports Director Stefano Capozucca. These are his words: “We should all be quiet, words are not enough to justify such a performance. The apologies go first of all to the fans who cheered us on. After a match like this you can only apologize with a certain sense of shame. certainty is that Walter Mazzarri remains the coach of Cagliari“.

“There is someone who is not worthy to wear this shirt and will leave the club. It takes respect, I have seen bad things on and off the pitch. I have also seen someone crying at the end of the game and this is a sign of respect. For some players this was the last match with the Cagliari shirt “Capozucca added.

Paolo Bargiggia commented the manager’s words as follows: “Capozzucca who lashes out at his players instead of blaming a coach who is not understanding anything like Mazzarri. Three years at 2 million net: it is madness to sign him!”