Cagliari Cittadella 3-0 LIVE: Gaston Pereiro drops the rossoblù trio

Cagliari and Cittadella face off at Unipol Domus in the match valid for the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

Kick-off at 18:00, at Unipol Domus they face each other Cagliari And Citadel in the match valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live from the stadium through our correspondent.

CLICK TO UPDATE LIVE

CHRONICLE CAGLIARI CITADEL 3-0

18:00 The referee blows the whistle: off you go!

5 ‘Guests who start strong and try to scare Cagliari by pouring forward

11 ‘ Citadel Occasion – Cross from the right on which Antonucci arrives: the header ends on the side of the goal defended by Radunovic

16 ‘ GOAL CAGLIARI – Zappa’s cross from the right who finds Deiola’s imperative detachment in the center of the area: ball under seven and rossoblù advantage

25 ‘ Double yellow card – Yellow for Danzi and Oliva after a turmoil in the middle of the field

34 ‘ Occasion Cagliari – Oliva kicks around from distance, the ball caresses the crossbar and goes out on the bottom

39 ‘ GOAL CAGLIARI – Flying conclusion with Deiola’s left-handed on which the opposing goalkeeper does not hold the ball, Ceter pushes it to the bottom of the bag from a few steps

42 ‘ Ceter touches the brace – Pereiro’s low-level cross with Ceter who kicks with a sure shot: the opposing goalkeeper finds the ball on him and blocks without major problems

45 ‘THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ‘THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

45 ‘ Change Citadel – Outside Antonucci inside Baldini

50 ‘ Ceter kicks high – Excellent action by Kourfalidis who jumps the direct opponent with a tunnel and then serves Ceter: the Colombian’s right is high

58 ‘ Double change Cagliari – Inside Grassi and Joao Pedro outside Kourfalidas and Ceter

62 ‘ Double change Citadel – Inside Beretta and Branca outside Mastrantonio and D’Urso

64 ‘ GOAL CAGLIARI – Lykogiannis volley not held back by Maniero: Pereiro is shrewd in the tap-in and drops the trio

69 ‘ Joao Pedro comes close to poker – Dry advance on the defender and right to cross on which Maniero is good at rejecting his foot

70 ‘ Double change Cagliari – Outside Deiola for Dalbert and Carboni for Caceres

BEST IN THE FIELD AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF: DEIOLA

CAGLIARI CITTADELLA SCORE 2-0

NETWORKS: 16 ‘Deiola, 39’ Ceter, 64 ‘Pereiro

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Radunovic; Altar, Carboni (70 ‘Caceres), Obert; Zappa, Kourfalidis (58 ‘Joao Pedro), Oliva, Deiola (70’ Dalbert), Lykogiannis; Ceter (58 ‘Grassi), Pereiro. Available: Aresti, Cragno; Bellanova, Faragò, Palomba; Marin, Desogus, Pavoletti. Trainer: Mazzarri.

CITADEL (4-3-1-2): Manor; Cassandro, Frare, Adorni, Donnarumma; Mazzocco, Mastrantonio (62 ‘Branca), D’Urso (62’ Beretta); Antonucci (45 ‘Baldini), Cuppone, Beretta. Available: Kastrati, Mattioli, Smajlaj, Pavan, Vita, Baldini. Trainer: Gorini.