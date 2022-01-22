Cagliari-Fiorentina at risk? Mazzarri’s press conference canceled

The rule is simple: in essence, if a match is not recovered before the next round, all the football players of the teams in question, including injured and suspended, will be able to get “6 politician”. They can, and they do not automatically get it, because it comes without prejudice to freedom of choice of each individual Fantasy Football League, possibly, to wait for recoveries and calculate the day in question only afterwards.

Otherwise, and therefore recovery played before the next round, the games will be considered normally.

Finally, we remind you that nIn the case of a result decided at the table, the system will give the possibility to use the 6 ex officio but no votes will be assigned later, as, obviously, the game will not be played.