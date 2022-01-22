Cagliari-Fiorentina at risk? Mazzarri’s press conference canceled

Coach Walter Mazzarri’s Cagliari should return to the field tomorrow at 12:30, the rossoblùs are planning the match against Fiorentina at the Unipol Domus Arena valid for the 23rd matchday of the Serie A 2021/22: the conditional is a must considering that the press conference on the eve, which should have been held in these minutes, has been canceled shortly before its start.
Cagliari-Fiorentina in doubt, Covid-19 nightmare on the horizon
Immediate link to possible news on the Covid-19 front: new tests are underway on the entire Cagliari team group to understand the state of the art, and therefore to clarify also from a match point of view, considering the protocol in place. On the other hand, the finishing training session in the afternoon was confirmed at the Asseminello Sports Center, any news will be subsequently communicated by the club.
Cagliari, there are already 8 Coronavirus positives
There are 8 players currently positive for Coronavirus in the ranks of Cagliari: Simone Aresti, Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Lovato, Alberto Grassi, Alessio Cragno, Alessandro Deiola, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Nicolò Cavuoti. If from the test round in progress even one other positive should emerge, as feared, the match against Fiorentina will not be played, as specified by the protocol currently in force: if 35% of the players in the list of 25 presented to the Lega Serie A is out for Covid-19, the team in question will not be able to take the field.
Cagliari-Fiorentina at risk? Here’s what happens to Fantasy Football
As mentioned, Cagliari-Fiorentina could be postponed due to the many cases of Coronavirus in the home team: what does the regulation foresee in this regard? Here you are the relative page taken from Fantacalcio.it:
The rule is simple: in essence, if a match is not recovered before the next round, all the football players of the teams in question, including injured and suspended, will be able to get “6 politician”. They can, and they do not automatically get it, because it comes without prejudice to freedom of choice of each individual Fantasy Football League, possibly, to wait for recoveries and calculate the day in question only afterwards.
Otherwise, and therefore recovery played before the next round, the games will be considered normally.
Finally, we remind you that nIn the case of a result decided at the table, the system will give the possibility to use the 6 ex officio but no votes will be assigned later, as, obviously, the game will not be played.