Cagliari-Fiorentina at risk of postponement? Here is the situation

Important news has arrived from the FIGC regarding the new one Covid protocol to manage the match situation in A league. This is what we read in the latest official statement:

“The FIGC has resolved that, for the sole purposes of circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of last January 18 and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, is 25 footballers the squad of Serie A, Serie B and Serie C teams on which to calculate the percentage of positive players. The circular, which for the definition of the ‘Athletes Group’ is left to the competent sporting bodies by discipline, establishes that “with the achievement of a number of positives exceeding 35% of the members of the Athletes Group the entire team group is blocked”. The list containing the list of components of theAthletes Group‘must be sent, via PEC, by the Club to the competent League, prior to the first official match following the date of publication of this Press Release and may subsequently be changed according to the procedures established by each League, in relation to the names of the same and not to the number total number of players inserted “.

In reference to the next match between Cagliari And Fiorentina therefore, the situation is the following. The Sardinian company will have to send the list of the Athletes Group given the imminent match in the Italian Cup against Sassuolo. Cagliari currently has six positive players in the First Team and five in the Primavera, eleven in all. The players who virtually should be on the aforementioned list are certainly the six players of the First Team and the Sardinian club should complete the list without drawing on the Primavera. Therefore, the race against the Fiorentina, given that the limit of nine positives in the twenty-five components is “far” still three positivity (at least for the first team).