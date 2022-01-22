Cagliari-Fiorentina, OFFICIAL: Vlahovic out of the squad

Dusan Vlahovic will not take part in the match between Cagliari and Fiorentina. The list of players called up by Italian for the Serie A match

Of rumors about Dusan Vlahovic there are many, especially in times of transfer market and with Juventus following him very closely. But in addition to the negotiations, also the COVID-19 does not leave peace to the Serie A clubs, as to the whole population, still grappling with new cases.

It is certain that the Serbian striker, who will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, will not be present tomorrow in the away match against the Cagliari. In the last few days we have reported to you where we are for the possible passage of the striker to Juventus already in the January session. Regardless of the relative dynamics, the transfer market, where everyone likes the Serbian and where every move suddenly risks turning the tables, the field goes on and, for tomorrow, without Vlahovic.

Fiorentina, Vlahovic out of the squad list

The player, in fact, is not in the squad list issued by Vincenzo Italiano for the match of A league. Recall that in parallel the Viola had officially communicated the presence of two positives to Covid today. Martinez Quarta, who has recently returned, and Riccardo Saponara. Below is the list.

Goalkeepers: Dragowski, Rosati, Terracciano

Defenders: Biraghi, Igor, Milenkovic, Nastatic, Odriozola, Terzic, Venuti

Midfielders: Bonaventura, Castrovilli, Duncan, Maleh, Pulgar, Torreira

Forwards: Callejon, Gonzalez, Ikone, Kokorin, Munteanu, Piatek, Sottil