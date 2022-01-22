Cagliari-Fiorentina, the Viola delay the start: waiting for the pads

Not only problems in the rossoblù house, Cagliari-Fiorentina is at risk also for what could come out of the health tests to which the members of the purple team group were subjected: the team was already on the bus ready to leave for the airport, but the players were suddenly brought down.

As reported by firenzeviola.it, even the escort patrols have left, suggesting that the departure for Sardinia will not be immediate: most likely the results of the swabs will be awaited first.

What is certain is that up to this morning no Fiorentina player was positive.