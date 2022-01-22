Cagliari-Fiorentina, the Viola delay the start: waiting for the pads

Not only problems in the rossoblù house, Cagliari-Fiorentina is at risk also for what could come out of the health tests to which the members of the purple team group were subjected: the team was already on the bus ready to leave for the airport, but the players were suddenly brought down.
As reported by firenzeviola.it, even the escort patrols have left, suggesting that the departure for Sardinia will not be immediate: most likely the results of the swabs will be awaited first.
What is certain is that up to this morning no Fiorentina player was positive.
Cagliari-Fiorentina at risk? Here’s what happens to Fantasy Football
As mentioned, Cagliari-Fiorentina could be postponed due to the many cases of Coronavirus in the home team, but also for what could come out of the tests for the purple group: what does the regulation foresee in this regard? Here you are the relative page taken from Fantacalcio.it:
The rule is simple: in essence, if a match is not recovered before the next round, all the football players of the teams in question, including injured and suspended, will be able to get “6 politician”. They can, and they do not automatically get, because it comes without prejudice to freedom of choice of each individual Fantasy Football League, possibly, to wait for recoveries and calculate the day in question only afterwards.
Otherwise, and therefore recovery played before the next round, the games will be considered normally.
Finally, we remind you that nIn the case of a result decided at the table, the system will give the possibility to use the 6 ex officio but no votes will be assigned later, as, obviously, the game will not be played.