Cagliari, from Uruguay: arrest warrant for Nandez

The rossoblù winger denounced by his partner, Sarah García Mauri, for domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence

From Uruguay comes news that falls like a bolt from the blue at home Cagliari: second Telemundo, in fact, the Prosecutor’s Office of the fourth district of Maldonado ordered thearrest of Nahitan Nandez, reported by his partner, Sarah García Mauri, for domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence. According to local media reports, the police went to the player’s home, but the mother informed the agents that he had already left for Italy.

The facts of the complaint allegedly occurred outside Uruguay, more precisely in Argentina and Italy. Furthermore, the arrest warrant would be valid for the Uruguayan territory and not at the international level, so it will be necessary to wait for the next few hours for the local justice to define this situation. If he will extend the validity outside the national border or will wait for the player to return home to start an investigation.

Nandez had spent the holidays in Uruguay and had celebrated his 26th birthday (December 28) with friends and relatives, before leaving for Sardinia. Once back on the island it turned out positive for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine, waiting to be able to resume training with teammates.