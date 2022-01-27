Cagliari, Giulini warns: ‘Nandez? Infinite telenovela, we want money but offers three days from the end … ‘| First page

At the end of the Lega Assembly, the president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini spoke to the microphones of the journalists present: “Baselli? I’m very happy, we’ve been following the player for a while. He did very well with Mazzarri in Turin, I’m sure he will be able to help us between now and the end of the season to reach the our goal “.

What will Nandez’s future be?

“Su Nandez is a soap opera that has been going on for several transfer market sessions. We are three days from closing, it is very important for us to fight until the end to save ourselves. It was the most important investment in the history of Cagliari, we spent a lot of money and we would like to recover it. It is complicated three days from the end, we have not received any official offers. Surely I also read the names of the counterparts, but we are not interested at the moment “.

So you are not starting in this transfer market session?

“It is very complicated, there are only a few hours left, there is no official offer and it should be replaced properly”.

Could your personal situation affect your market situation?

“I don’t think so, it’s not clear from which of the two sides the complaint came … It seems he has to make statements but nothing more, there is no arrest warrant as they describe it on social media, especially in Uruguay”.

Altar in defense is doing very well

“We have the opportunity to see him play on the island, in Olbia. He is respecting what we believed, it is nice to bring out new players, players who perhaps without the opportunity this year would have spent their careers between B and C. I am convinced that he will continue. to give us a hand “.

In front of how many spectators, though?

“This is one of today’s issues. The situation is terrible, we like Cagliari in my eight years managed to equalize in the first 5-6, while the last balance was closed with 30 million losses. this with as many losses and playing football like this is no longer possible: it is not just a question of ticketing, we are waiting for the stadiums to reopen but we also need others to stay on our feet. sustainable way we cannot go on like this. For months we have been waiting for news, but they do not arrive. We are disheartened “.