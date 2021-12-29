Cagliari, Joao Pedro away from Fantasy Football?
All crazy for Joao Pedro. While Cagliari are looking for a striker and are thinking of Borja Mayoral, the rossoblù captain is at the center of several market rumors; Joao Pedro, who could soon become a striker for the Azzurri national team, likes Fiorentina as deputy Vlahovic, but he is not the only one on the viola list for the role; In the last few hours, however, a hypothesis has emerged that will not please either the rossoblù fans or the fantasy coaches: Joao Pedro away from Cagliari and Fantasy Football.
Joao Pedro away from Cagliari: there is Galatasaray
There is Galatasaray on Joao Pedro, that could go away from Cagliari. The Turks would like to focus on the 29-year-old Brazilian, considered an ideal reinforcement for January; a noble club, but also a radical change for Joao Pedro, who arrived in Sardinia more than 7 years ago. It remains to understand the will of Cagliari: the Sardinians are engaged in a difficult struggle for salvation and depriving themselves of their captain could be a counterproductive move, but in the face of a good offer and in the event that Joao Pedro himself wants to change air, the rossoblù management could hardly deny the transfer.
Joao Pedro’s numbers at Fantasy Football
Cagliari’s most prolific forward, Joao Pedro is the captain and driver of the Sardinians. It is unlikely that the rossoblù club decides to lightly deprive itself of the Brazilian, one of the pillars from which to restart in the battle for salvation; to testify its importance for Cagliari, here the numbers of Joao Pedro at Fantasy Football: 19 games played, 9 goals and 3 assists, perfect from the spot with 3 hits on as many attempts; the attacker’s voting average is 7.74. Statistics that the fantasy coaches would absolutely not want to give up: their hope is that Joao Pedro will not move from Cagliari.