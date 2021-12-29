Cagliari, Joao Pedro away from Fantasy Football?

Joao Pedro away from Cagliari: there is Galatasaray

There is Galatasaray on Joao Pedro, that could go away from Cagliari. The Turks would like to focus on the 29-year-old Brazilian, considered an ideal reinforcement for January; a noble club, but also a radical change for Joao Pedro, who arrived in Sardinia more than 7 years ago. It remains to understand the will of Cagliari: the Sardinians are engaged in a difficult struggle for salvation and depriving themselves of their captain could be a counterproductive move, but in the face of a good offer and in the event that Joao Pedro himself wants to change air, the rossoblù management could hardly deny the transfer.