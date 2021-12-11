Cagliari, Mazzarri: “We will try to be chased. Me at Inter? In the right place at the wrong time ”.

The words of the coach in view of the match with Inter, valid for the 17th day of the championship.

The words of the coach in view of the match against Inter, scheduled for tomorrow at the Meazza at 20.45. The match, which could be worth a leap in the standings for Cagliari, represents a tough test for the rossoblù struggling with the difficulties of the moment characterized by various injuries:

“We are going to face one of the strongest teams but we will do everything to put them in difficulty. We will try to press them high, they obviously are good at everything. We on our side will try to approach their technical skills. Will it be a difficult game sequel? It won’t be easy, I’m not talking about points. I think that every team has to face the game from time to time. I don’t feel like making any predictions. You have to try to collect points with everyone and in the end take stock. Inter are strong in every department. so I would like to see more speed and fewer mistakes in the transition phase.They have few weaknesses, they have the best defenders in Serie A. We have to hope to play our best football, we have to be chased.

Tactics Ceppitelli-Carboni or Godin owner? Beyond the two mentioned, I believe that the team has changed its attitude. We are more compact and consequently we suffer less. For some time now I have seen improvements in dribbling, phrasing. The goals we scored were dictated by our outgoing mistakes. Godin had about ten days off but he can’t be thrown back on the pitch like this, he has to be managed well. However, everyone is making an effort. Fat? it’s doing well, it’s proving important. Dalbert? He can play both on the wing and half wing. Of course I will see who will be in the best conditions. I don’t choose based on the form alone. Nandez? I hope he stays with us, I hope to recover him with Udinese. Whoever will replace him will have different characteristics even if it is not easy to employ someone in his place. Keity? With Turin he damned his soul. He is certainly one of those players who came back from an injury and unfortunately he was not in the best of his form, now he has recovered. Beyond that, I have faith in all my forwards.

Since I arrived this team has been hit by many injuries, so managing the returns is not easy because the changes must take place within the right time frame. Cagliari has always played and scored. It is not sterile in the attack, we have almost always scored.

Inter Milan was a positive experience. My regret was that I went to the right place at the wrong time due to the change of company. With the current squad I would have had different results. “

