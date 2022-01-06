Cagliari returns to victory: Sampdoria comeback with Deiola and Pavoletti, 1-2

Sampdoria leads well. Second victory in the league and second victory against the Sampdoria for Cagliari, which returns to conquer those three points that were missing since 17 October, the day of the 3-1 at Unipol Domus against D’Aversa’s team.

Mazzarri’s team turns it upside down in the second half, responding with goals from Deiola in the 55th minute and Pavoletti in the 71st minute to the momentary advantage of Sampdoria signed by Gabbiadini in the 18th of the first half.

THE FORMATIONS – Sardinians in full emergency, Ceppitelli is added to the many absent at the last moment. Immediately in the fray from 1 ‘Matteo Lovato, Walter Mazzarri lines up Cagliari with the usual 3-5-2 and a decidedly unprecedented defensive trio. This is the formation: Cragno, Altare, Lovato, Carboni, Bellanova, Deiola, Marin, Grassi, Lykogiannis, Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.

D’Aversa’s Sampdoria responds with a 4-4-2: Audero, Ferrari, Yoshida, Chabot, Murru, Bereszynski, Ekdal, Thorsby, Candreva, Gabbiadini, Caputo.

Giacomo Camplone of the Pescara section will be refereeing Luigi Ferraris.

FIRST HALF – First 10 ‘at a very slow pace, then Cagliari showed up thanks to two plays by Joao Pedro. First with a blitz he steals the ball from Chabot and enters the area, but he pretends too much and the conclusion is delayed, intercepted by Yoshida. Immediately afterwards the Japanese is still good at closing on Marin’s assist attempt, served in the area by a good play by the Brazilian.

Cagliari collects three corners in a few minutes and pushes, but on the first attempt Sampdoria scores. A harmless cross from Bereszynski’s three-quarters to the rossoblù defense, Yoshida with a play from the chest lights up Gabbiadini who – left completely alone – strikes Cragno with his left.

The goal of Manolo Gabbiadini (Ansa-Arveda)

Mazzarri’s team feels the blow: first Candreva misses by a whisker the appointment with the goal on a very inviting cross by Bereszynski, then again the Polish winger with a volley engages Cragno who blocks in two halves. Two turnovers at the limit by Grassi create as many thrills, but Candreva and Gabbiadini do not take advantage of it, in the middle the first yellow of the match for Lovato.

Cagliari returns to be seen in the final, but the ideas are few and all of Joao Pedro. The Brazilian lights up Pavoletti, a stop in the chest and a nice closure by Chabot, then an oversized attempt by Deiola from the edge.

SECOND HALF – In a very fragmented start of the second half, Yoshida was injured, one of the best and forced to give way to Dragusin, and a paw by Pavoletti on a cross from Deiola that slowly ends up in Audero’s arms.

At 10 ‘comes the same, Deiola signs it on the second goal in the league. It all starts with a stubborn action by Marin, who steals the ball on the three-quarters, advances and serves the number 14 in the area: the first attempt is rejected by Audero, but the ball ends up on the feet of Deiola himself who reaffirms the net and gives free vent to his angry exultation.

Joao Pedro in action (Ansa-Arveda)

The draw rekindles the match, the teams begin to fight on all the balls and several fouls make the game fragmented. Then two blitzes to the right of Bellanova in two minutes: on the first Joao does not hit well with his head, on the second comes the 2-1 goal of Cagliari. The winger’s cross is rejected outside the area, Grassi’s volley turns into an assist for Pavoletti, who controls and beats Audero face to face.

Immediately after a double change for D’Aversa, who puts Quagliarella and Ciervo for Gabbiadini and Ferrari, while Mazzarri replaces Deiola with Faragò. At 81 ‘other substitutions, Yepes for the former Ekdal and Torregrossa for Caputo, in Cagliari Pereiro for Pavoletti.

Then Joao Pedro has the match point on his left foot, after a perfectly orchestrated counterattack by Marin who serves the Brazilian face to face, Audero’s response is good and takes refuge for a corner.

The game therefore remains in the balance, the Sampdoria try to sink with a series of crosses but the rossoblù defense is on guard. The spirits overheat and in full recovery also comes the red in Candreva hitting Carboni at a standstill. In the end you do not suffer, on the contrary it is Cagliari that touches the trio twice: first Faragò badly calibrates the lob face to face with the goalkeeper, then Audero says no to the conclusion of Joao Pedro.

At the end of the 4 and a half minutes of recovery, Mazzarri’s team can rejoice after two and a half months of total darkness. The ranking remains inadequate but these three points give a fundamental injection of confidence in view of the rest of the championship. A breath of fresh air which, added to the defeat of Spezia with Hellas, brings the Sardinians back to -3 from the safety zone.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved