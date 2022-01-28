Cagliari Roma Primavera 0-1: rossoblù who lose the big match with the leaders

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cagliari Primavera of mister Alessandro Agostini hosts Roma at home in the match valid for the 15th day of the Primavera1 championship. Follow the race live on CagliariNews24

CHRONICLE CAGLIARI ROME SPRING 0-1

The referee whistles, off you go!

11 ′ Obert blocks Volpato by deflecting the direct conclusion on goal from the edge of the area

20 ‘Ladinetti’s right from distance with Mastrantonio who deflects for a corner

23 ′ ROME GOAL – Tahirovic counterbalanced starts an unstoppable right for Lolic that goes out below seven

30 ‘CAGLIARI PENALTY – Missori spreads Masala in the penalty area

32 ‘MASTRANTONIO SEEMS THE RIGOR OF MANCA

38 ‘Volpato serves Satriano vertically, the right is high

45 + 1 THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ‘THE RECOVERY BEGINS

46 ‘Miraculous Mastrantonio on Tramoni smanaccando a left placed

48 ‘Rocchetti with an incredible edge that hits the crossbar

50 ‘Mastrantonio still super on Masala after the deflected left

71 ‘Voelkerling hits the crossbar with the left

83 ′ Yanken devours the goal from a few steps after the bank of a partner

Given 5 minutes of injury time

90 + 5 END THE MATCH

BEST IN CAGLIARI FIELD: AT THE END OF THE MATCH

SCORE CAGLIARI ROME SPRING 0-1

NETWORKS: 23 ′ Tahirovic

CAGLIARI: Lolic; Sulis (64 ‘Carboni), Palomba, Obert, Noah (87’ Pulina), Kourfalidis, Ladinetti, Schirru, Masala (64 ‘Yanken), Tramoni Manca (45’ Vinciguerra). Available: Fusco, Iovu, Corsini, Caddeo, Pintus, Murru, Martino. Trainer: Agostini.

ROME: Mastrantonio, Missori, Tripi, Voelkerling (87 ′ Padula), Tahirovic, Satriano (57 ′ Cherubini), Volpato (63 ′ Morichelli), Ndiaye, Faticanti, Rocchetti, Keramitsis. Available: Baldi, Del Bello, Vicar, Oliveiras, Di Bartolo, Zajsek, Louakima, Vetkal, Pisilli. Trainer: de Rossi