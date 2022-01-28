Cagliari Roma Primavera 0-1: rossoblù who lose the big match with the leaders

Listen to the audio version of the article
The Cagliari Primavera of mister Alessandro Agostini hosts Roma for the match of the 15th day of the Primavera1 championship
The Cagliari Primavera of mister Alessandro Agostini hosts Roma at home in the match valid for the 15th day of the Primavera1 championship. Follow the race live on CagliariNews24
CHRONICLE CAGLIARI ROME SPRING 0-1
The referee whistles, off you go!
11 ′ Obert blocks Volpato by deflecting the direct conclusion on goal from the edge of the area
20 ‘Ladinetti’s right from distance with Mastrantonio who deflects for a corner
23 ′ ROME GOAL – Tahirovic counterbalanced starts an unstoppable right for Lolic that goes out below seven
30 ‘CAGLIARI PENALTY – Missori spreads Masala in the penalty area
32 ‘MASTRANTONIO SEEMS THE RIGOR OF MANCA
38 ‘Volpato serves Satriano vertically, the right is high
45 + 1 THE FIRST HALF ENDS
45 ‘THE RECOVERY BEGINS
46 ‘Miraculous Mastrantonio on Tramoni smanaccando a left placed
48 ‘Rocchetti with an incredible edge that hits the crossbar
50 ‘Mastrantonio still super on Masala after the deflected left
71 ‘Voelkerling hits the crossbar with the left
83 ′ Yanken devours the goal from a few steps after the bank of a partner
Given 5 minutes of injury time
90 + 5 END THE MATCH
BEST IN CAGLIARI FIELD: AT THE END OF THE MATCH
SCORE CAGLIARI ROME SPRING 0-1
NETWORKS: 23 ′ Tahirovic
CAGLIARI: Lolic; Sulis (64 ‘Carboni), Palomba, Obert, Noah (87’ Pulina), Kourfalidis, Ladinetti, Schirru, Masala (64 ‘Yanken), Tramoni Manca (45’ Vinciguerra). Available: Fusco, Iovu, Corsini, Caddeo, Pintus, Murru, Martino. Trainer: Agostini.
ROME: Mastrantonio, Missori, Tripi, Voelkerling (87 ′ Padula), Tahirovic, Satriano (57 ′ Cherubini), Volpato (63 ′ Morichelli), Ndiaye, Faticanti, Rocchetti, Keramitsis. Available: Baldi, Del Bello, Vicar, Oliveiras, Di Bartolo, Zajsek, Louakima, Vetkal, Pisilli. Trainer: de Rossi