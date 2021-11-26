Cagliari Salernitana 1-1 LIVE: Bonazzoli finds the draw almost at the end

Cagliari and Salernitana face off at Unipol Domus in the match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A

Cagliari And Salerno they face each other at Unipol Domus in the match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A. A very important clash for the two teams with a view to salvation: follow the match LIVE with us.

SUMMARY CAGLIARI SALERNITANA 1-1

20:42 Teams on the pitch for the Serie A anthem

20:45 Duties whistles the start of the match, let’s go!

6 ′ Occasion Cagliari – Marin’s free kick from the short side of the penalty area but the ball goes out on the outside of the net

15 ‘Race blocked and without opportunities and big emotions

17 ‘ Nandez tries – The rossoblù midfielder collects the ball at the edge of the area and tries his left footed shot: ball wide to the side

19 ‘ Bellanova head – Carboni crosses through the penalty area: Bellanova arrives at the far post but his header is deflected for a corner

25 ′ Keita in reverse – Bellanova’s cross with Keita trying to replicate Reggio Emilia’s goal: this time the ball ends on the side

27 ′ Yellow card Cagliari – Grassi is the first to enter the villain list

30 ′ Yellow card Cagliari – Yellow for Dalbert for tactical foul on Obi at the restart

37 ′ Marin again on a free kick – Free kick that is lowered with the right times but the trajectory does not hit the mirror and ends up on the side

40 ′ Exchange Salernitana – Gondo exits with a muscle problem and Zortea enters

45 ′ Occasion Cagliari – Marin’s corner kick that finds a header by Joao Pedro: Belec is overtaken and takes the ball from under the seven

45 + 3 THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ′ Change Cagliari – Outside Grassi and Strootman inside

57 ′ Marin wastes – Joao Pedro serves Marin on the edge of the area: all alone the midfielder kicks in the corner from a very good position

59 ′ Change Cagliari – Dalbert exits and Pavoletti enters

63 ′ Joao Pedro with head – Cross by Nandez on which Joao Pedro takes off: the ball caresses the intersection of the poles and ends on the bottom

74 ′ GOAL CAGLIARI – Insistent action by Joao Pedro on the bottom line that puts a shot in the middle: at the near post the first to arrive is Pavoletti who puts Belec

76 ′ Change Cagliari: Outside Bellanova and inside Lykogiannis

78 ′ Exchange Salernitana – Outside Djuric and inside Simy

82 ′ Change Cagliari – Outside Keita Balde and inside Deiola

84 ′ Double change Salernitana – Outside Di Tacchio and Obi inside Capezzi and Kechrida

90 ′ GOAL SALERNITANA – Zortea’s cross on the far post, Nandez lets Bonazzoli slip behind him who beats Cragno with his right

CAGLIARI SALERNITANA SCORE 1-1

NETWORKS: 74 ‘Pavoletti, 90’ Bonazzoli

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Bellanova, (76 ′ Lykogiannis) Ceppitelli, Carboni; Caceres; Nandez, Marin, Grassi (45 ‘Strootman), Dalbert (59’ Pavoletti); Joao Pedro, Keita (82 ‘Deiola). Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Deiola, Altare, Pereiro, Oliva, Zappa, Pavoletti, Ceter. Annex.: Mazzarri.

SALERNITANA (4-3-3): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Obi (84 ‘Kechrida), Di Tacchio (84’ Capezzi), L. Coulibaly; Gondo (40 ‘Zortea), Djuric (78’ Simy), Bonazzoli. Available: Fiorillo, Guerrieri, Jaroszynski, Zortea, Kechrida, Capezzi, Delli Carri, Vergani. Annex.: Colantuono.