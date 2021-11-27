Cagliari-Salernitana 1-1, the report cards: Pavoletti delicious. Providential Bonazzoli

Final result: Cagliari-Salernitana 1-1

CAGLIARI

Cragno 6 – A blow remedied by Dalbert is the only event of his first fraction. In the second, however, the only thing he does is to collect the 1-1 ball at the bottom of the net

Caceres 6 – Fight on every opportunity. The forward opponents are not exactly constant dangers and he does not make a turn.

Ceppitelli 6 – Keep an eye on Djuric. Trade work.

Coals 7 – Without doubt the best of the defense. The 44 islander not only defends, but also shows himself forward. Kicks off the action of Pavoletti’s goal with a tunnel that is anything but trivial.

Bellanova 6 – Duets well with Nandez on the lane. In the second half he moves to the left where he doesn’t feel right at home, but the performance is still positive. From 76 ‘Lykogiannis SV

Nandez 5 – Lined up mezzala compared to the latest releases, the former Boca is the man of the invention, of the shot. It tries on more than one occasion, also focusing on its dynamism. The lack of coverage on the occasion of Bonazzoli’s goal was sensational. Terrible.

Fats 5 – He plays Strootman’s place in the control room even if it’s not really his favorite role. Little present within the maneuver. Substituted at the end of the first fraction. From 46 ‘Strootman 5.5 – Bulwark of the median. He manages the traffic with the team in perennial offensive projection.

Marin 6 – Almost all of Cagliari’s balls pass from his feet. Dynamic, often in offensive projection. As central as Nandez in Mazzarri’s formation

Dalbert 5.5 – Proactive in the first few bars but always with alternating current. In the second half, he comes out after a ball in the head that makes it impossible for him to continue. From 60 ‘Pavoletti 7 – Wonderful touch on the occasion of the goal to celebrate his thirty-third birthday in the best possible way. Too bad for the 1-1 final.

Joao Pedro 6.5 – It is and remains the most dangerous of his. He tries from afar, with his head and in the last 16 meters. He decides it, this time, playing the role of the assistant. Essential.

Keita Balde 5.5 – There, he tries (again) in reverse, but the danger leaves it in the other pair of shorts. Mazzarri never gives up on it. From 83 ‘Deiola SV.

Walter Mazzarri 6.5 – His team proposes a positive match, always spent in search of the goal and without ever suffering in defense. Carboni, Marin and the usual Joao Pedro lead the team. Pavoletti, as a true center forward, gives his team the illusion of the second victory of the season on the day of his 33 years. Too bad that Bonazzoli on Nandez’s colossal sleep spoils the party.

SALERNITANA

Belec 6 – Excellent save on Joao Pedro in the first half, he can’t do anything about Pavoletti’s undersize deviation.

Veseli 6 – He returns to the field with the Salernitana shirt after six months, he is doing well.

Gyomber 6 – It seems the usual soft approach, but it grows with the passing of the minutes and gives security well disengaging on Keita. In the second half, however, he misses a disengagement and Cagliari almost doesn’t take advantage of it.

Gagliolo 5 – He does not play a bad game, but Pavoletti gets burnt on the goal of Cagliari’s advantage.

By Tacchio 6 – It is true that he loses a few balls in setting, but his work in the non-possession phase is precious. From 75’st Capezzi sv.

Objective 5 – He is no longer the incisive player seen at the time of Inter and Chievo, he combines it big on the goal of Cagliari’s advantage. From 75’st Kechrida sv.

L.Coulibaly 6.5 – If fit is one of the few truly quality elements of this Salernitana. Great game.

Gondo 6 – In the unprecedented external guise he damages his soul and also lends a hand in the defensive phase. He comes out for yet another muscle injury. From 30’pt Zortea 6 – Perky, proactive and author of the assist which is worth 1-1.

Bonazzoli 7 – Across the board, as Deputy Ribery. The black beast of Cagliari is confirmed and scores a goal that keeps alive at least the flame of hope.

Djuric 5 – He shoots, jumps, fights, but he never sees the door. And for a striker it’s pretty serious. Since 75’st Simy sv.

Stefano Colantuono 5.5 – Bad second half, against Cagliari not exactly in the evening. Only one point between Empoli, Sampdoria and today: there was no turning point.