Cagliari-Salernitana, the official formations

14th Serie A, where to see the live TV of Cagliari-Salernitana

The live tv of Cagliari-Salernitana, race valid for the 14th day of the Serie A championship, will be visible on DAZN and on Sky on the Sky Sport Calcio channels (numbers 202 and 249 of the satellite, numbers 473 and 483 of the digital terrestrial) and Sky Sport (number 251 of the satellite) . The live broadcast from the Unipol Domus stadium will start at 8.45 pm.

It will also be possible to follow Cagliari-Salernitana in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

We also remind you that the Cagliari-Salernitana match will be visible on the latest generation compatible Smart TVs and, again via the app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.