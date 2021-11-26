Sports

Cagliari-Salernitana, the official formations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Everything is ready for Cagliari-Salernitana, the race that opens the 14th day, scheduled at 20.45 at Unipol Domus. Both teams are looking for points, it is a fundamental challenge for the salvation fight; on the one hand Godin will be missing, on the other Ribery will not be in the game. Right away the official formations of Cagliari-Salernitana.

The official formations of Cagliari-Salernitana

CAGLIARI (4-4-2): Cragno; Bellanova, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Caceres; Nandez, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert; Keita, Joao Pedro. Coach: Mazzarri.

SALERNITANA (4-3-3): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Coulibaly L., Di Tacchio, Obi; Gondo, Djuric, Bonazzoli. All .: Colantuono.

14th Serie A, where to see the live TV of Cagliari-Salernitana

The live tv of Cagliari-Salernitana, race valid for the 14th day of the Serie A championship, will be visible on DAZN and on Sky on the Sky Sport Calcio channels (numbers 202 and 249 of the satellite, numbers 473 and 483 of the digital terrestrial) and Sky Sport (number 251 of the satellite) . The live broadcast from the Unipol Domus stadium will start at 8.45 pm.

It will also be possible to follow Cagliari-Salernitana in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

We also remind you that the Cagliari-Salernitana match will be visible on the latest generation compatible Smart TVs and, again via the app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Triumph of Francesco Bagnaia – MotoGP

3 weeks ago

Inter-Napoli, Tramontana goes crazy live! [VIDEO]

5 days ago

there is the ultimatum of the club in Croatian

2 weeks ago

tested with Skriniar in Inter Napoli

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button