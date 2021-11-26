Cagliari-Salernitana, the official formations
Everything is ready for Cagliari-Salernitana, the race that opens the 14th day, scheduled at 20.45 at Unipol Domus. Both teams are looking for points, it is a fundamental challenge for the salvation fight; on the one hand Godin will be missing, on the other Ribery will not be in the game. Right away the official formations of Cagliari-Salernitana.
CAGLIARI (4-4-2): Cragno; Bellanova, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Caceres; Nandez, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert; Keita, Joao Pedro. Coach: Mazzarri.
SALERNITANA (4-3-3): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Coulibaly L., Di Tacchio, Obi; Gondo, Djuric, Bonazzoli. All .: Colantuono.
