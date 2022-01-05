Cagliari, the new midfielder arrives after Lovato

A new midfielder for Cagliari: this is the rossoblù plan for the January transfer market. In the last few hours the name of Baselli has been advancing, but also pay attention to possible alternatives

After the official status of Lovato, Cagliari could also announce the arrival of Goldaniga from Sassuolo. Double immediate purchase and total revolution in defense. The rossoblù club could push the foot on the accelerator also for Calafiori, who would move to Sardinia from Rome with the dry loan formula for only six months.

The arrival of Calafiori, as highlighted by “Gianluca Di Marzio”, would concretely open the doors of farewell to Dalbert, ready to wink at Flamengo. That said, the Cagliari transfer market will also focus strongly on a new midfielder. As revealed by “Sportitalia”, Baselli remains the first name in the list of the ds Capozucca. The deal could be unlocked in the next few hours.

New midfielder for Cagliari: Baselli first name, Amrabat says no

Baselli could represent the most concrete track for the Cagliari midfield in view of the next few days. The Torino half-winger could say goodbye to the grenade team to embrace the start of a new adventure and get back into the game in view of the second half of the season.

Not only Baselli, the Cagliari he would test the waters for Amrabat as well. Fiorentina opening, but the player seems to have refused the possible transfer to the rossoblù jersey in view of the current transfer session. News is expected in the next few days: Cagliari is ready for a total revolution.