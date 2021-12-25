Cagliari thinks of a revolution

The rossoblú management received the shopping list prepared by Walter Mazzarri: here are the profiles requested by the Tuscan coach

The winter transfer market session starts in just over a week (January 3) and on Cagliari, forced by a terrible ranking situation, it will be one of the clubs to mobilize more to seize some opportunities. Walter Mazzarri prepared the shopping list and the rossoblú sports director, Stefano Capozucca, is already at work to please him.

WHICH PROFILES? In the post Juventus-Cagliari, the Tuscan coach was clear: “I want on the team only players who 100% embrace my ideas“. Translation: Mazzarri from the market he expects profiles that can be suited to his football creed. To complete the staff, considering the departures of Godín, Cáceres and Oliva, it is necessary to include two defenders, a point guard, a mezzala and a central striker in the squad. It is also necessary to understand what the future of Nández and if Dalbert he will or will not leave Sardinia.

THE IDENTIKIT. The defense of the Cagliari will restart from Carboni and Ceppitelli. With Walukiewicz still in the pits and with Altar And Obert not quite ready for Serie A, Mazzarri explicitly asked the club for the arrival of two central defenders to replace the Uruguayan starters. The names that circulate in the city are those of Lovato, Izzo, Goldaniga and Gabbia. The first, as reported yesterday by our editorial team, would be one step away from wearing the shirt of Cagliari until June. Difficult to get to Cage since the Milan it does not seem to intend to deprive itself of it. Izzo and Goldaniga, on the other hand, they are very welcome profiles a WM and both are on the sidelines in their own teams. The track that leads to is also not to be excluded Kolarov. If he left Dalbert, for the role of left side they like Calafiori and the former Murru. In the midfield, however, it will be necessary to add a play and a mezzala. As a director he could arrive Amrabat while as a matchmaker like Rincón of the Turin. And in attack? Numerically, with Pereiro, Keita, Pavoletti, Ceter and João Pedro, the Cagliari it would be covered. Mazzarri, however, he knows that – aside João – goals are hard to come by. The idea would be to lend Ceter to make room for a new center forward. And in this sense the most concrete hypothesis is that linked to Satriano.