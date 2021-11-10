Cagliari: “Top Game” when war becomes a game

The war in the skies is more and more like a videogame and the 80s are far away when a young Tom Cruise darted aboard an F14 Tomcat in the movie Top Gun. There were the good guys and there were the bad guys, or so it seemed.

But what happens when the drones are shooting instead of people and everything becomes almost a game? This will be the pivot of the actor’s narrative Filippo Salaris in his new play produced by Out of place artists: “Top Game – Fragments of a Drone Pilot”, staged on 13 and 14 November at 19:30 in the new Spazio Off by Artisti Fuori Posto in via Chiara Lubich 32 in Cagliari.

World War III is underway today and the West is fighting it right now. Many men, like the protagonist of the play Top Game, are engaged in various conflicts, but this time it is more difficult to define who are the “good” and who are the “bad”. In the form of a monologue, Filippo Salaris will give voice and body to soldier Marvey Morgan, a fictional character created to give stage shape to many true stories of soldiers like him, engaged in the use of remotely piloted Predator war drones.

The text is the result of an in-depth research work carried out over the span of over four years, in which interviews were collected of former pilots who left the American Air Force because they were victims of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The words with which the protagonist of the opera introduces himself are emblematic: “My name is Marvey Morgan, the first thing you need to know about me is that I was part of a government experiment. No, this is not the beginning of an urban legend. It’s the pure truth. One of the first recruits for a new type of warfare in which men and machines merge and become one. I hunted down the biggest terrorists and was involved in an unimaginable number of killings. Welcome to the mind of the most advanced war machine of the 21st century! “

