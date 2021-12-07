Cagliari-Turin 1-1: in the numbers the grenade step back. And Mazzarri is right

The most submissive grenades of the last few matches: low center of gravity and few scoring chances. But still they bring home a point

“We created more than Torino, even the numbers show it. Overall it was a balanced match, but if there was one team that deserved to win it was Cagliari.”, so Walter Mazzarri at the end of the draw in Cagliari-Turin. If you analyze the numbers, the great ex of the match, who for the first time was facing Torino as an opponent, is right. According to the data provided by the Lega Serie A, the Sardinians have shot 15 times against the 8 of Ivan Juric’s team. Cagliari, however, made 2 shots on goal, against 3 for Toro.

GAME WHEELS – The grenades did not have the usual polish, as the Croatian coach admitted after the match. The occasions were mostly for the rossoblùs. There were 27 attack actions for the islanders, against 25 for Toro. Of which there were 15 scoring chances for the hosts, against 7 for the guests. Cagliari have made more than double the touches of Torino in the opposing area: 47 against 21. Numbers that testify that Mazzarri says the truth when he says that his team was more proactive.

ATTITUDE – Gleison Bremer and his teammates collected more ball possession (51%) but unlike what usually happens for the vast majority of the time they did it in their own half: 67% against 53% of the opponents. From here we can see the fact that Torino’s attitude was much more submissive than usual, also due to Cagliari’s skill in inhibiting the sources of the grenade game, and this is also confirmed by the data of the average center of gravity: 49.13 m in the first half and even 39.33 m in the second half. The hosts had an average center of gravity at 51.3m in the first 45 ‘and 62.72m in the second leg of the match. In short, Cagliari with all its limitations gave everything to try to bring the game home. Torino, on the other hand, provided a decidedly subdued proof compared to other appearances.

December 7, 2021 (change December 7, 2021 | 15:31)

