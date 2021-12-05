Cagliari-Turin, Juric: “We have to melt. Anxiety? We don’t have to give a damn …”

The grenade technician loads the team ahead of the match against Cagliari in the conference. And it does it in its own way

The first commandment, Ivan Juric, repeats it over and over again during a long conference on the eve: “We must free our heads, we must melt, without freaking out. I don’t want negativity or anxiety to enter the locker room right now, or for anyone to get nervous, after having slaughtered Roma and lost, and after playing a great match with Empoli, bringing home only one point “. He often dances between the politically correct, “we are a good team, I’m very happy: we’re doing great”, and a more candid language that is undoubtedly much more part of him, “we don’t have to give a shit …, now I want to talk with more sincerity, which I like even more: we must always attack with more men, score more and more goals and score many more points “. Juric is well loaded: after lunch he will direct the finishing process, in the afternoon there will be the departure for Cagliari where tomorrow he plans a blitz.

GROWTH – Certainly, he does not trust this Cagliari despite being penultimate in the standings. “Cagliari’s position is inexplicable looking at the level of the players they have. They have not lost in three games, they have become very tough – continues Juric -, it will certainly be a very tough match “. There is also the question of growth that the grenade technician invokes, practically, with every answer: “We must continue to grow, in the game, in the points, believing more in ourselves. We have to eliminate our mistakes as much as possible: we are a good team, but we have to do better. We must not be satisfied: we are missing something in certain departments at the level of game development. But I blindly believe in work and I have a lot of faith in these players, all very young. I think this further leap in quality can be made. Starting with Pjaca, which has been my obsession for five years: if it’s the one from the other night, it starts to get interesting ”.

NEXT 4 – When the discussion slips on the calendar, Juric builds a perspective: “This is a strange championship, in which apart from the first four all the others are really very close. Let’s say that the next four games (Cagliari, Bologna, Verona and Inter until Christmas, ed) will be able to tell us what kind of championship we will play. If we get closer to the ones in front. But, in any case, what we are doing in terms of performance is beyond all my expectations ”.

SANABRIA YOU HAVE TO DO MORE – Then there is the discourse on individuals. Here we start from Tonny Sanabria: with Belotti injured, the weight of the attack rests heavily on his shoulders. So far only two goals in the league, the last with Genoa. He’s still dry away. Juric pampers him, but expects much more from him: “Sanabria needs to improve. He certainly has qualities that allow us to play well, he has great technique, but now he has to score more goals. It is normal for the results to pass through this aspect: in the implementation phase he can do something more, but overall he is doing a good job. He’s a right guy, okay, I pamper him as well. But I expect something more in terms of implementation… “. He says on Praet “he still has to find his condition again, he has ups and downs. You have to manage it well without overloading it. But with him, Brekalo and Pjaca we have qualities on the trocar “, then he underlines on Zaza that” without Belotti, he will have more chances. I hope he will exploit them “. The latest on Lukic and Bremer: “They are two of my pillars. Lukic has found his own dimension on the pitch since we bet on a specific position after he had often played in multiple positions. The same applies to Bremer. The two of them are the heart of the team and are doing very well ”. He closes on Izzo: “Right now, by technical choice, he is behind Zima”. Rodriguez will be called up and will leave for Cagliari. Ansaldi and Verdi no (recoveries still far away), Mandragora will stay at home but from Tuesday he will return to train with the group.

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 11:53 am)

