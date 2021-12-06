Cagliari-Turin: Mazzarri’s conference

Cagliari: Mazzarri’s conference

“I am totally focused on our team. I am tied to Torino, I want to remember the good things: the courses of the fans and the 63-point season in the league. The experience in the grenade has given me a lot, but now I am here and my thoughts are aimed only at Cagliari. I want to help the team save themselves. Bremer? I made his debut, he has grown a lot but we have to think about ourselves. We don’t have to let them play as they would like. more luck. We could have had 4-5 points more for what we showed on the pitch. “

On the withdrawal

“The guys were good. The manager and I were considering the retirement, the guys anticipated us. It doesn’t happen often that the retirement is a player’s choice, I’m very happy with this. I hope to find the guys focused and eager to play. also bring the episodes against a strong team like Torino in our favor “

About Gaston Pereiro

“I saw him well and I take him into consideration, I’m sorry I didn’t give him many chances but it’s not easy given the difficult situation in the standings, we can’t afford to experiment.”

On the forwards

“If you go to see the other matches, we have scored the goals. Against Salernitana we have unlocked it, with Lazio we have scored two. Only that we have taken a little too many. We have to make one more than the others, of course. Verona at home always won with a 2-3 goal difference, but we didn’t take any. We created opportunities and conditions to score goals, we lacked the winning paw. We have to reverse a little, be more solid and concede less. We have more or less always scored or scored our goal. “

On Dalbert half wing

“He can play there and could also become his role. Even with Sampdoria he played in that role, he was the architect of the first goal and then got hurt. He can play midfielder and winger, the important thing is that he is well”.