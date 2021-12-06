Cagliari-Turin, the probable formation of Juric: Pjaca paws

The probable formation of Torino against Cagliari: Juric reflects on Pjaca and Brekalo (sacrificing Praet), Zima confirmed in defense

“The next four matches will tell which league Torino will play”. To hear Ivan Juric, the away match in Cagliari (kick-off at 20.45 on Monday 6 December) will be the first of four truth stages, those that will accompany the grenade team to the Christmas holidays. His Toro is in mid-table limbo, all the more so after the draw – immediately in comeback – against Empoli, which has deprived Toro of the possibility of taking a small step forward. In Sardinia, against the former Mazzarri, the coach also wants points, not just performance.

Toro, the probable formation against Cagliari

Singo will be missing, on appeal, after being sent off during the midweek. On the 17th he will be replaced by Vojvoda, with Aina on the opposite side. In the median the untouchables, Lukic and Pobega, while in attack Juric has more than one doubt about who to line up behind Sanabria in the usual 3-4-2-1. Marko Pjaca paws, after the goal at Empoli, and probably Josip will also return Brekalo in the starting eleven, who instead remained on the bench against the Azzurri. The coach is considering whether to deploy the two Croatians together from the first minute, but it would be a new option for Toro, who has usually always relied on an attacking midfielder plus a midfielder, such as Praet or Linetty. In any case, the Pole himself could have a surprise chance if in the end Juric had to choose only one between Pjaca and Brekalo.

Probable Turin formation (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Good morning; Vojvoda, Lukic, Pobega, Aina; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria. Available. Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Rodriguez, Ansaldi, Baselli, Linetty, Kone, Rincon, Praet, Warming, Zaza. Trainer. Juric

Unavailable: Belotti, Djidji, Mandragora, Verdi

Disqualified: Singo