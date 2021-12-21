Cagliari: two players kicked out of the squad

Latest market news regarding Cagliari who sent two players away from the squad, these are two central players like Caceres and Godin.

Godin and Caceres out of the away match in Turin. The names of the two Uruguayans do not appear in the squad list for the match against Juventus. And last Saturday’s match against Udinese should have been their last match with the rossoblù shirt. After the game, the sporting director Stefano Capozucca had spoken of players cut off from the Cagliari project for the next games. But he hadn’t given names. Now the certainty that the two players will not be with their team mates in tomorrow night’s match. Godin has requests in La Liga, the future of Caceres uncertain. Instead, all the other players appear in the list, including Nandez and Dalbert, who came out battered from the match against Udinese. After the blow against the Friulians, the line of the club was illustrated by Capozucca: Mazzarri confirmed, out of some players “not worthy to wear the Cagliari shirt”. Now the transfer market will decide who will remain in the Rossoblu for the race to save. Tomorrow evening with the Juventus of the former Allegri an almost impossible match: the bianconeri are chasing the Champions League, the Sardinians are back from two consecutive 4-0. The connection to the fourth last place is not a utopia given that between Cagliari and Spezia there are only three points. The absences (Strootman and the suspended Marin) and the conditions of Nandez and Dalbert will weigh on tomorrow’s team. (HANDLE).

