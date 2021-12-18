Cagliari – Udinese: 0-4 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
OVER! Cagliari-Udinese 0-4, Maresca’s triple whistle.22:35
Jajalo’s filter for Soppy, right on the outside of the net.22:34
Pussetto brings confusion in the rossoblu area, excellent timing in the low exit of Cragno.22:32
LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Beto comes out, presence for Samardzic.22:32
Pussetto’s left footed shot, dampened by Caceres, Cragno avoids the corner.22:30
Lykogiannis punishment, Silvestri grabs in high grip.22:30
WARNED Rodrigo Becao, obstruction on Bellanova.22:29
Soppy hits from the bottom, Godin anticipates Zeegelaar.22:28
Torello of the bianconeri, only the final whistle is awaited.22:27
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Outside Udogie, inside Zeegelaar.22:25
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wings: Soppy for Molina.22:25
The hosts, heavily contested, fail to build shares on the opponent’s trocar.22:23
The bianconeri put the ball out, Zappa on the ground.22:23
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Deulofeu’s race ends, cut for Pussetto.22:19
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Arslan leaves the field in favor of Jajalo.22:19
Friulians on velvet, dull red and blue.22:18
WARNED Bellanova, rude intervention on Becao.22:18
LAST CHANGE CAGLIARI. Zappa takes Ceppitelli’s place.22:15
REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri renounces Pavoletti, inside Deiola.22:15
WARNED Deulofeu for excess of exultation.22:15
GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-4! Double from Deulofeu. From a corner, one-two with Makengo, Deulofeu’s right-footed shot, Cragno can’t get there.
Exchange between Beto and Deulofeu, Grassi’s decisive intervention, ball for a corner.22:13
Free kick from Deulofeu, touch for Walace, low shot to the side.22:11
EXPELLED Marin, already booked, late on Makengo.22:12
Nuytinck on the ground, the sanitary workers enter.22:08
Lykogiannis hits from the left, Udogie extends into a corner.22:06
Prolonged action by the hosts, Ceppitelli’s busted cross.22:05
Lykogiannas cross, Nuytinck clears the header.22:03
Rhythms definitely dropped, the rossoblu are struggling to react.22:02
No look by Deulofeu for Arslan’s cut in the area, Cragno arrives first.22:00
STATISTICAL PILL: Nahuel Molina scored the third goal in the league; exceeded the personal best of last season (two).21:58
GOAL! Cagliari 0-3 UDINESE! Molina network. Samir’s long throw, the ball falls on the edge of the area, Molina’s torpedo drop that leaves Cragno no chance.
Aggressive start of the rossoblu, the bianconeri defend themselves with order.21:53
Samir on the ground, falls badly on the shoulder, the game is immediately interrupted.21:51
THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, maneuver of the rossoblu.21:50
REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri also sends Caceres in place of Carboni.21:50
REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Dalbert does not even return, Mazzarri inserts Lykogiannis.21:50
REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Nandez, not at his best, stays in the locker room, Keita enters.21:49
Mazzarri would need to increase the pace and the quality of the plays in the last meters, Keita ready to enter; Cioffi can be satisfied with the performance, he must avoid drops in concentration.21:38
Rossoblu whistled by the home crowd: they start badly, Godin gives the ball out, Makengo thanks and signs the immediate advantage. Pavoletti nearly equalized after a good exchange with Joao Pedro, the match was rough, the game was broken up, the Friulians doubled at the end thanks to a spell on a free-kick from Deulofeu.21:36
END OF FIRST HALF. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, Makengo and Deulofeu for the double guest advantage.21:33
Free kick from Dalbert, low shot in the middle, Silvestri curls up on the ball.21:33
STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has scored his fifth goal in this Serie A; this is his season record in the top flight.21:34
Two minutes of recovery.21:31
GOAL! Cagliari 0-2 UDINESE! Deulofeu network. Punishment brushed by Deulofeu above the barrier, Cragno immobile.
WARNED Dalbert, Udogie stretched out on the edge of the area.21:29
Attempt from distance by Joao Pedro, right footed by Walace for a corner.21:27
Punishment by Deulofeu, Pavoletti heads away, Nuytinck’s left footed, Cragno picks up the ball.21:26
WARNED Marin, wide arm on Molina.21:25
UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Deulofeu’s corner, Walace’s first intention dish, Cragno punches us.21:24
Rodrigo Becao insists on the right, Marin concedes the corner.21:23
Walace in the area for Rodrigo Becao, caught offside.21:21
Dalbert on the ground, bad contrast with Beto, game interrupted again.21:19
He beats Marin, ball out for Nandez, central conclusion, easy prey for Silvestri.21:18
Grassi slips out on the right, winning a free kick, Walace foul.21:17
Maresca restarts the game, Nandez limps back into the field.21:16
Nandez on the ground after a clash with Samir, game stopped.21:15
Carboni in offensive projection, Nuytinck anticipates Joao Pedro.21:12
Percussion by Makengo, left neutral neutralized by Godin.21:09
Samir on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.21:07
Launch for Beto, Ceppitelli controls him.21:06
Beto tries to break through the central streets, doubled, does not pass.21:03
Acceleration of Molina, Beto does not understand Deulofeu and the action fades.21:02
Dalbert’s long throw, Pavoletti with a header does not worry Silvestri.21:00
Bellanova goes down on the wing, cross for Joao Pedro who smoothes the right footed shot.20:58
Phrasing by the bianconeri, high pressing by the rossoblu.20:56
OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Pavoletti duets in the area with Joao Pedro, platter without fail, Silvestri instinctively raises over the crossbar.20:54
STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Makengo – during the season the Friulian midfielder had already taken part in a goal (assist against Spezia in September).20:53
GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-1! Makengo network. Godin’s mistake in the construction from below, Udogie serves Makengo’s incursion who overtakes Cragno with a left-footed slide at the edge of the pole.
Phases of study at the start, the two teams face each other on the median.20:49
START Cagliari-Udinese, ball to the bianconeri.20:45
The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Maresca.20:36
Cioffi confirms 10 elevenths of the team that impacted against Milan: Samir is back in defense, the only novelty. Continuity ahead of Deulofeu-Beto, Molina and Udogie on the flanks.20:03
Mazzarri relies on the Joao Pedro-Pavoletti tandem, with Nandez in the median instead of Deiola. Ceppitelli preferred to Caceres in defense.20:07
3-5-2 also for Udinese: Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Samir – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie – Deulofeu, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, De Maio, Perez, Zeegelaar, Soppy, Samardzic, Jajalo, Forestieri, Pussetto, Nestorovski.20:06
Here are the formations. Cagliari with 3-5-2: Cragno – Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni – Bellanova, Nandez, Grassi, Marin, Dalbert – Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Obert, Caceres, Altare, Lykogiannis, Zappa, Deiola, Farago, Oliva, Pereiro, Keita.20:06
Sardi in search of the success that has been missing for two months; in front, the Friulians, able to collect just three points in the last six away matches of the championship (3N, 3P).19:22
At Unipol Domus everything is ready for Cagliari-Udinese, the eighteenth matchday of Serie A.19:17
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Unipol Domus
City: Cagliari
Capacity: 16233 spectators19:17