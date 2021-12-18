Cagliari – Udinese: 0-4 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

90 ‘ OVER! Cagliari-Udinese 0-4, Maresca’s triple whistle.22:35

89 ‘ Jajalo’s filter for Soppy, right on the outside of the net.22:34

87 ‘ Pussetto brings confusion in the rossoblu area, excellent timing in the low exit of Cragno.22:32

87 ‘ LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Beto comes out, presence for Samardzic.22:32

86 ‘ Pussetto’s left footed shot, dampened by Caceres, Cragno avoids the corner.22:30

85 ‘ Lykogiannis punishment, Silvestri grabs in high grip.22:30

84 ‘ WARNED Rodrigo Becao, obstruction on Bellanova.22:29

83 ‘ Soppy hits from the bottom, Godin anticipates Zeegelaar.22:28

82 ‘ Torello of the bianconeri, only the final whistle is awaited.22:27

80 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Outside Udogie, inside Zeegelaar.22:25

80 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wings: Soppy for Molina.22:25

79 ‘ The hosts, heavily contested, fail to build shares on the opponent’s trocar.22:23

77 ‘ The bianconeri put the ball out, Zappa on the ground.22:23

75 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Deulofeu’s race ends, cut for Pussetto.22:19

75 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Arslan leaves the field in favor of Jajalo.22:19

73 ‘ Friulians on velvet, dull red and blue.22:18

71 ‘ WARNED Bellanova, rude intervention on Becao.22:18

70 ‘ LAST CHANGE CAGLIARI. Zappa takes Ceppitelli’s place.22:15

70 ‘ REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri renounces Pavoletti, inside Deiola.22:15

70 ‘ WARNED Deulofeu for excess of exultation.22:15

69 ‘ GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-4! Double from Deulofeu. From a corner, one-two with Makengo, Deulofeu’s right-footed shot, Cragno can’t get there. Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu22:14

69 ‘ Exchange between Beto and Deulofeu, Grassi’s decisive intervention, ball for a corner.22:13

67 ‘ Free kick from Deulofeu, touch for Walace, low shot to the side.22:11

66 ‘ EXPELLED Marin, already booked, late on Makengo.22:12

64 ‘ Nuytinck on the ground, the sanitary workers enter.22:08

62 ‘ Lykogiannis hits from the left, Udogie extends into a corner.22:06

60 ‘ Prolonged action by the hosts, Ceppitelli’s busted cross.22:05

58 ‘ Lykogiannas cross, Nuytinck clears the header.22:03

57 ‘ Rhythms definitely dropped, the rossoblu are struggling to react.22:02

55 ‘ No look by Deulofeu for Arslan’s cut in the area, Cragno arrives first.22:00

52 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Nahuel Molina scored the third goal in the league; exceeded the personal best of last season (two).21:58

50 ‘ GOAL! Cagliari 0-3 UDINESE! Molina network. Samir’s long throw, the ball falls on the edge of the area, Molina’s torpedo drop that leaves Cragno no chance. Look at the player’s profile Nahuel Molina21:55

48 ‘ Aggressive start of the rossoblu, the bianconeri defend themselves with order.21:53

46 ‘ Samir on the ground, falls badly on the shoulder, the game is immediately interrupted.21:51

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, maneuver of the rossoblu.21:50

46 ‘ REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri also sends Caceres in place of Carboni.21:50

46 ‘ REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Dalbert does not even return, Mazzarri inserts Lykogiannis.21:50

46 ‘ REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Nandez, not at his best, stays in the locker room, Keita enters.21:49

Mazzarri would need to increase the pace and the quality of the plays in the last meters, Keita ready to enter; Cioffi can be satisfied with the performance, he must avoid drops in concentration.21:38

Rossoblu whistled by the home crowd: they start badly, Godin gives the ball out, Makengo thanks and signs the immediate advantage. Pavoletti nearly equalized after a good exchange with Joao Pedro, the match was rough, the game was broken up, the Friulians doubled at the end thanks to a spell on a free-kick from Deulofeu.21:36

45 ‘+ 2’ END OF FIRST HALF. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, Makengo and Deulofeu for the double guest advantage.21:33

45 ‘+ 2’ Free kick from Dalbert, low shot in the middle, Silvestri curls up on the ball.21:33

45 ‘+ 1’ STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has scored his fifth goal in this Serie A; this is his season record in the top flight.21:34

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.21:31

45 ‘ GOAL! Cagliari 0-2 UDINESE! Deulofeu network. Punishment brushed by Deulofeu above the barrier, Cragno immobile. Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu21:30

43 ‘ WARNED Dalbert, Udogie stretched out on the edge of the area.21:29

42 ‘ Attempt from distance by Joao Pedro, right footed by Walace for a corner.21:27

40 ‘ Punishment by Deulofeu, Pavoletti heads away, Nuytinck’s left footed, Cragno picks up the ball.21:26

39 ‘ WARNED Marin, wide arm on Molina.21:25

38 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Deulofeu’s corner, Walace’s first intention dish, Cragno punches us.21:24

38 ‘ Rodrigo Becao insists on the right, Marin concedes the corner.21:23

36 ‘ Walace in the area for Rodrigo Becao, caught offside.21:21

34 ‘ Dalbert on the ground, bad contrast with Beto, game interrupted again.21:19

33 ‘ He beats Marin, ball out for Nandez, central conclusion, easy prey for Silvestri.21:18

32 ‘ Grassi slips out on the right, winning a free kick, Walace foul.21:17

30 ‘ Maresca restarts the game, Nandez limps back into the field.21:16

28 ‘ Nandez on the ground after a clash with Samir, game stopped.21:15

26 ‘ Carboni in offensive projection, Nuytinck anticipates Joao Pedro.21:12

24 ‘ Percussion by Makengo, left neutral neutralized by Godin.21:09

22 ‘ Samir on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.21:07

20 ‘ Launch for Beto, Ceppitelli controls him.21:06

18 ‘ Beto tries to break through the central streets, doubled, does not pass.21:03

16 ‘ Acceleration of Molina, Beto does not understand Deulofeu and the action fades.21:02

14 ‘ Dalbert’s long throw, Pavoletti with a header does not worry Silvestri.21:00

12 ‘ Bellanova goes down on the wing, cross for Joao Pedro who smoothes the right footed shot.20:58

10 ‘ Phrasing by the bianconeri, high pressing by the rossoblu.20:56

8 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Pavoletti duets in the area with Joao Pedro, platter without fail, Silvestri instinctively raises over the crossbar.20:54

6 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Makengo – during the season the Friulian midfielder had already taken part in a goal (assist against Spezia in September).20:53

4 ‘ GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-1! Makengo network. Godin’s mistake in the construction from below, Udogie serves Makengo’s incursion who overtakes Cragno with a left-footed slide at the edge of the pole. Look at the player’s profile Jean-Victor Makengo21:15

3 ‘ Phases of study at the start, the two teams face each other on the median.20:49

1 ‘ START Cagliari-Udinese, ball to the bianconeri.20:45

The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Maresca.20:36

Cioffi confirms 10 elevenths of the team that impacted against Milan: Samir is back in defense, the only novelty. Continuity ahead of Deulofeu-Beto, Molina and Udogie on the flanks.20:03

Mazzarri relies on the Joao Pedro-Pavoletti tandem, with Nandez in the median instead of Deiola. Ceppitelli preferred to Caceres in defense.20:07

3-5-2 also for Udinese: Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Samir – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie – Deulofeu, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, De Maio, Perez, Zeegelaar, Soppy, Samardzic, Jajalo, Forestieri, Pussetto, Nestorovski.20:06

Here are the formations. Cagliari with 3-5-2: Cragno – Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni – Bellanova, Nandez, Grassi, Marin, Dalbert – Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Obert, Caceres, Altare, Lykogiannis, Zappa, Deiola, Farago, Oliva, Pereiro, Keita.20:06

Sardi in search of the success that has been missing for two months; in front, the Friulians, able to collect just three points in the last six away matches of the championship (3N, 3P).19:22

At Unipol Domus everything is ready for Cagliari-Udinese, the eighteenth matchday of Serie A.19:17