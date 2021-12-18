Sports

Cagliari – Udinese: 0-4 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • 90 ‘

    OVER! Cagliari-Udinese 0-4, Maresca’s triple whistle.22:35

  • 89 ‘

    Jajalo’s filter for Soppy, right on the outside of the net.22:34

  • 87 ‘

    Pussetto brings confusion in the rossoblu area, excellent timing in the low exit of Cragno.22:32

  • 87 ‘

    LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Beto comes out, presence for Samardzic.22:32

  • 86 ‘

    Pussetto’s left footed shot, dampened by Caceres, Cragno avoids the corner.22:30

  • 85 ‘

    Lykogiannis punishment, Silvestri grabs in high grip.22:30

  • 84 ‘

    WARNED Rodrigo Becao, obstruction on Bellanova.22:29

  • 83 ‘

    Soppy hits from the bottom, Godin anticipates Zeegelaar.22:28

  • 82 ‘

    Torello of the bianconeri, only the final whistle is awaited.22:27

  • 80 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Outside Udogie, inside Zeegelaar.22:25

  • 80 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wings: Soppy for Molina.22:25

  • 79 ‘

    The hosts, heavily contested, fail to build shares on the opponent’s trocar.22:23

  • 77 ‘

    The bianconeri put the ball out, Zappa on the ground.22:23

  • 75 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Deulofeu’s race ends, cut for Pussetto.22:19

  • 75 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Arslan leaves the field in favor of Jajalo.22:19

  • 73 ‘

    Friulians on velvet, dull red and blue.22:18

  • 71 ‘

    WARNED Bellanova, rude intervention on Becao.22:18

  • 70 ‘

    LAST CHANGE CAGLIARI. Zappa takes Ceppitelli’s place.22:15

  • 70 ‘

    REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri renounces Pavoletti, inside Deiola.22:15

  • 70 ‘

    WARNED Deulofeu for excess of exultation.22:15

  • 69 ‘

    GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-4! Double from Deulofeu. From a corner, one-two with Makengo, Deulofeu’s right-footed shot, Cragno can’t get there.

    Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu22:14

    Gerard Deulofeu
  • 69 ‘

    Exchange between Beto and Deulofeu, Grassi’s decisive intervention, ball for a corner.22:13

  • 67 ‘

    Free kick from Deulofeu, touch for Walace, low shot to the side.22:11

  • 66 ‘

    EXPELLED Marin, already booked, late on Makengo.22:12

  • 64 ‘

    Nuytinck on the ground, the sanitary workers enter.22:08

  • 62 ‘

    Lykogiannis hits from the left, Udogie extends into a corner.22:06

  • 60 ‘

    Prolonged action by the hosts, Ceppitelli’s busted cross.22:05

  • 58 ‘

    Lykogiannas cross, Nuytinck clears the header.22:03

  • 57 ‘

    Rhythms definitely dropped, the rossoblu are struggling to react.22:02

  • 55 ‘

    No look by Deulofeu for Arslan’s cut in the area, Cragno arrives first.22:00

  • 52 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: Nahuel Molina scored the third goal in the league; exceeded the personal best of last season (two).21:58

  • 50 ‘

    GOAL! Cagliari 0-3 UDINESE! Molina network. Samir’s long throw, the ball falls on the edge of the area, Molina’s torpedo drop that leaves Cragno no chance.

    Look at the player’s profile Nahuel Molina21:55

    Nahuel Molina
  • 48 ‘

    Aggressive start of the rossoblu, the bianconeri defend themselves with order.21:53

  • 46 ‘

    Samir on the ground, falls badly on the shoulder, the game is immediately interrupted.21:51

  • 46 ‘

    THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, maneuver of the rossoblu.21:50

  • 46 ‘

    REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Mazzarri also sends Caceres in place of Carboni.21:50

  • 46 ‘

    REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Dalbert does not even return, Mazzarri inserts Lykogiannis.21:50

  • 46 ‘

    REPLACEMENT CAGLIARI. Nandez, not at his best, stays in the locker room, Keita enters.21:49

  • Mazzarri would need to increase the pace and the quality of the plays in the last meters, Keita ready to enter; Cioffi can be satisfied with the performance, he must avoid drops in concentration.21:38

  • Rossoblu whistled by the home crowd: they start badly, Godin gives the ball out, Makengo thanks and signs the immediate advantage. Pavoletti nearly equalized after a good exchange with Joao Pedro, the match was rough, the game was broken up, the Friulians doubled at the end thanks to a spell on a free-kick from Deulofeu.21:36

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    END OF FIRST HALF. Cagliari-Udinese 0-2, Makengo and Deulofeu for the double guest advantage.21:33

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Free kick from Dalbert, low shot in the middle, Silvestri curls up on the ball.21:33

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has scored his fifth goal in this Serie A; this is his season record in the top flight.21:34

  • 45 ‘

    Two minutes of recovery.21:31

  • 45 ‘

    GOAL! Cagliari 0-2 UDINESE! Deulofeu network. Punishment brushed by Deulofeu above the barrier, Cragno immobile.

    Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu21:30

    Gerard Deulofeu
  • 43 ‘

    WARNED Dalbert, Udogie stretched out on the edge of the area.21:29

  • 42 ‘

    Attempt from distance by Joao Pedro, right footed by Walace for a corner.21:27

  • 40 ‘

    Punishment by Deulofeu, Pavoletti heads away, Nuytinck’s left footed, Cragno picks up the ball.21:26

  • 39 ‘

    WARNED Marin, wide arm on Molina.21:25

  • 38 ‘

    UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Deulofeu’s corner, Walace’s first intention dish, Cragno punches us.21:24

  • 38 ‘

    Rodrigo Becao insists on the right, Marin concedes the corner.21:23

  • 36 ‘

    Walace in the area for Rodrigo Becao, caught offside.21:21

  • 34 ‘

    Dalbert on the ground, bad contrast with Beto, game interrupted again.21:19

  • 33 ‘

    He beats Marin, ball out for Nandez, central conclusion, easy prey for Silvestri.21:18

  • 32 ‘

    Grassi slips out on the right, winning a free kick, Walace foul.21:17

  • 30 ‘

    Maresca restarts the game, Nandez limps back into the field.21:16

  • 28 ‘

    Nandez on the ground after a clash with Samir, game stopped.21:15

  • 26 ‘

    Carboni in offensive projection, Nuytinck anticipates Joao Pedro.21:12

  • 24 ‘

    Percussion by Makengo, left neutral neutralized by Godin.21:09

  • 22 ‘

    Samir on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.21:07

  • 20 ‘

    Launch for Beto, Ceppitelli controls him.21:06

  • 18 ‘

    Beto tries to break through the central streets, doubled, does not pass.21:03

  • 16 ‘

    Acceleration of Molina, Beto does not understand Deulofeu and the action fades.21:02

  • 14 ‘

    Dalbert’s long throw, Pavoletti with a header does not worry Silvestri.21:00

  • 12 ‘

    Bellanova goes down on the wing, cross for Joao Pedro who smoothes the right footed shot.20:58

  • 10 ‘

    Phrasing by the bianconeri, high pressing by the rossoblu.20:56

  • 8 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Pavoletti duets in the area with Joao Pedro, platter without fail, Silvestri instinctively raises over the crossbar.20:54

  • 6 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Makengo – during the season the Friulian midfielder had already taken part in a goal (assist against Spezia in September).20:53

  • 4 ‘

    GOAL! Cagliari-UDINESE 0-1! Makengo network. Godin’s mistake in the construction from below, Udogie serves Makengo’s incursion who overtakes Cragno with a left-footed slide at the edge of the pole.

    Look at the player’s profile Jean-Victor Makengo21:15

    Jean-Victor Makengo
  • 3 ‘

    Phases of study at the start, the two teams face each other on the median.20:49

  • 1 ‘

    START Cagliari-Udinese, ball to the bianconeri.20:45

  • The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Maresca.20:36

  • Cioffi confirms 10 elevenths of the team that impacted against Milan: Samir is back in defense, the only novelty. Continuity ahead of Deulofeu-Beto, Molina and Udogie on the flanks.20:03

  • Mazzarri relies on the Joao Pedro-Pavoletti tandem, with Nandez in the median instead of Deiola. Ceppitelli preferred to Caceres in defense.20:07

  • 3-5-2 also for Udinese: Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Samir – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie – Deulofeu, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, De Maio, Perez, Zeegelaar, Soppy, Samardzic, Jajalo, Forestieri, Pussetto, Nestorovski.20:06

  • Here are the formations. Cagliari with 3-5-2: Cragno – Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni – Bellanova, Nandez, Grassi, Marin, Dalbert – Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. Available: Aresti, Radunovic, Obert, Caceres, Altare, Lykogiannis, Zappa, Deiola, Farago, Oliva, Pereiro, Keita.20:06

  • Sardi in search of the success that has been missing for two months; in front, the Friulians, able to collect just three points in the last six away matches of the championship (3N, 3P).19:22

  • At Unipol Domus everything is ready for Cagliari-Udinese, the eighteenth matchday of Serie A.19:17

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Unipol Domus
    City: Cagliari
    Capacity: 16233 spectators19:17

    Unipol Domus

