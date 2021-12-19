Cagliari-Udinese 0-4, the report cards: Godin disaster, magic of Deulofeu and Molina

Cagliari 0-4 Udinese

Scorers: 4 ′ Makengo, 44 ​​′ Deulofeu, 49 ′ Molina, 69 ′ Deulofeu

CAGLIARI (Edited by Daniel Uccellieri)

Cragno 5.5 – On the first three goals he has no particular faults, perhaps he could have done something more on the fourth goal

Ceppitelli 5 – He struggles so much to contain Deulofeu’s inspiration. (From 70 ‘ Hoe 5.5 – Come in at a complicated time. Wrong, like all the defense, on the occasion of Udinese’s fourth goal)

Godin 4.5 – He is wrong twice at the start: first with the pass given to Udogie, then with the wrong closure on Makengo. A heavy double mistake that actually compromises the race.

Coals 5.5 – A few too many difficulties, mainly related to the module used. (From 46 ‘ Caceres 5 – Shock start, he freaks out by involuntarily serving a perfect assist to Molina)

Bellanova 5 – The only one not to jump into the barrier. And Deulofeu’s free kick passes right over his head.

Nández 6 – Takes a bad blow at the start of the race, always gives his best but is forced to raise the white flag at the end of the first half. (From 46 ‘ Keita 5 – It was supposed to be the weapon to try to recover in the second half, but he never manages to make himself dangerous)

Marin 5 – With his under three goals, he takes the second yellow and leaves his in 10 for the last half hour.

Fat 6 – Perhaps the least out of tune note of the midfield, at least it takes the heart and makes a couple of good closings.

Dalbert 5 – In constant difficulty, always forced to chase. Makengo stretches out in the first half final, takes a yellow card and Deulofeu’s doubling comes from the punishment. (From 46 ‘ Lykogiannis 5 – A bucked on the wing and that’s it, his game can be summarized as follows)

Pavoletti 5 – He has the only chance on his feet for Cagliari in the first half. Bravo Silvestri, but the Sardinian striker kicks too much on the goalkeeper. Disappears in the second half (From 70 ‘ Deiola 6 – Can’t do much, enter with the result already compromised)

João Pedro 5 – The low gaze at the return to the field after the end of the first half says a lot about the moment of Cagliari. An evening to forget also for the Cagliari striker.

Walter Mazzarri 4.5 – He asked Cagliari to start strong, but after 3 minutes Udinese took the lead. The Friulians clearly win the game, even if they shoot a few times on goal. Cagliari, after Makengo’s goal, melts like snow in the sun. The starting eleven was risky, especially in defense. Changes also don’t help. Moment of extreme difficulty for the Sardinians.

UDINESE (Edited by Marco Pieracci)

Silvestri 6.5 – Responsive on Pavoletti’s first and only shot on goal, he even allows himself the luxury of elegant dribbling in his own area.

Becao 6.5 – Mark tight Joao Pedro preventing him from exploiting his best skills. He also enjoys supporting the offensive phase.

Nuytinck 7 – Colossus that seems to be carved in marble, dominates the confrontation in the aerial game with a specialist of the genre such as Pavoletti.

Samir 6.5 – He comes back from disqualification and gets to do his thing. Holder of kilometric throw-ins that become practically crosses.

Molina 7 – We can see that it is growing compared to the last disappointing tests and the demonstration is the spectacular right-footed shot from outside for the third goal. Since 80 Soppy sv

Arslan 7 – Serial football retriever, when in possession it is hard to take it off. Low center of gravity and uncommon explosiveness. From 75 ‘Jajalo sv

Walace 6.5 – He directs operations with a tactical sense. Inconspicuous but essential to give physicality and adequate protection to the defense.

Makengo 7 – Finished in the crosshairs of criticism, he looks like a transformed player. Score a goal as a true striker anticipating Cragno with the tip of his foot. And he hands Deulofeu the poker ball.

Udogie 6.5 – Devastating in progression, he wins the duel with Bellanova. He accompanies the action and Makengo needs an assist with the right timing. Since 80 Zeegelaar sv

Beto 6.5 – He plays with the team even if he is not always lucid. Contributes to the first goal, dirtying the pass line to Godin.

Deulofeu 7.5 – More and more leaders, a brilliant through ball for Beto before the wonderful rainbow drawn behind Cragno. He earns the palm of best in the field with another stroke of the author. From 75 ‘Pussetto sv

Gabriele Cioffi 7 – After having imposed a draw on Milan, he enjoyed his first victory by giving continuity to his ideas. Beto and Deulofeu split and in the non-possession phase they help chasing their opponents. His team always plays vertically, taking advantage of the greater speed and physicality in the counterattack.