Cagliari-Udinese / Cioffi: ”We were brave. Deulofeu … “

Udinese finally returns to victory thanks to a 4-0 win against Cagliari. At the end of the game, Mr. Gabriele Cioffi spoke. The words

L’Udinese a few weeks ago seems just a bad, distant memory. Since Gabriele’s arrival Cioffi, the Juventus team has changed its face. Two wins and one draw in the last three races. Today, the Friulians dominated from the first to the last minute. Cagliari beaten 4-0 thanks to goals from Makengo, Molina and a brace from Deulofeu. In the meantime, mister Gabriele Cioffi spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports. Here are his statements.

Here are the words of the Tuscan technician. ”There is little to talk about. I brought out what the team has always had inside. To achieve a result, you need to be courageous in both phases, therefore the fearless fifths must attack, the aggressive midfielders and the dirty work of the attackers. Rightly, as Deulofeu said, we enjoy the victory because it was important. Now head down and keep working. Everything turned out fine. Clearly, we have found Cagliari, which is a valuable team, in a difficult moment. We were good at taking advantage of it. Have the courage to face the opponent. Courage brings courage. This is the line. In the first half we were able to manage certain situations better. ”

Mister Cioffi then continued. "Winning helps you win. You can't wait for your opponents to give you something, you have to go and get it. Let's try to fill the area and be brave. The role of Deulofeu? This can be seen today if he does what we ask him, if he shows both today and last Saturday that he has a spirit of sacrifice. It can bring us many more goals. Not forgetting that we on the bench have Forestieri, Nestorosvki, Pussetto and that young talent of Samardzic. So everyone has to hold their shirt tight and Deulofeu is proving it. With Pavoletti at the end of the game we clarified. At the final whistle I gave an instinctive belly scream. He pointed this out to me and I rightly apologized. It ended there. "

December 19, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 11:07 pm)

