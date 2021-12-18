Cagliari-Udinese, the official formations

Cagliari-Udinese, where to see it on TV and streaming

The live TV of Cagliari-Udinese will be broadcast on Dazn And Sky Sport One (number 201 of the satellite; 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Soccer (202 of the satellite; 473 and 483 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport 249 of the e Sky Sport 4K (213 satellite). The live broadcast from Unipol Domus will start at 8.45 pm. We also remind you that the Napoli-Atalanta match will be visible in streaming on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the DAZN app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox (One, One) console. S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. It will also be possible to follow the challenge thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.