Cagliari Verona Primavera 2-1: decides Missing in overhead, high-ranking air

Alessandro Agostini’s Cagliari Primavera hosts Hellas Verona for the Primavera 1 championship within the walls of their home in Asseminello

The Cagliari Primavera by Alessandro Agostini hosts theHellas Verona for the match of the 13th day of the Primavera 1 2021/2022 championship. CagliariNews24 the match will follow live.

CHRONICLE CAGLIARI VERONA 2-1

2 ‘Tiro Florio – First ring of Verona, shot in the running from distance. Tall

4 ′ Yeboah Occasion – D’Aniello is good at stopping the visiting striker

9 ′ Yanken shot – He defends the ball and tries to kick. Weak and easy for Kvila

11 ′ Desogus Occasion – Missing the deviation from two steps on the assist of Kourfalidis

30 ‘Cross Carboni – Dangerous cross to cross all the air, but no teammate arrives

31 ‘Double chance Desogus – He kicks from the edge twice but always finds Kvila’s ready opposition

47 ‘Kourfalidis shot – Left-handed conclusion from the edge that slips off not far from the pole

59 ‘Gol Desougus – Great play with Tramoni’s heel, Desogus finds the winning diagonal for the rossoblu advantage

61 ‘Tiro Florio – D’Aniello answers this

78 ‘Gol Flakus – Winning deviation in the scrum, the Cagliari defense surprised

80 ′ Goal Missing – Prowess of the number 9 just entered who knocks Kvila on a soft cross Kourfalidis in an overhead kick

BEST IN THE FIELD: DESOGUS

CAGLIARI VERONA SCORE 2-1

Net: 59 ′ Desogus, 78 ′ Flakus, 90 ′ Missing

Cagliari: D’Aniello; Palomba, Iovu, Kourfalidis, Desogus, Carboni (75 ′ Schirru), Astrand, Cavuoti (86 ′ Secci), Tramoni (71 ′ Masala), Sulis, Yanken (71 ′ Manca). Annex. Agostini. Available. Lolic, Corsini, Pulina, Pintus, Murru, Martino Coriano, Serra

Verona: Kvila; Ebengue (79 ′ Minnocci), Redondi, Calabrese, Florio (79 ′ Grassi), Turra, Yeboah, Pierobon, Terracciano (82 ′ Gomez), Bragantini (79 ′ Caia), Colistra (62 ′ Flakus). Annex. Current. Available. Toniolo, Patuzzo, Diaby, Patanè, Cazzadori

Referee: Still from Rome

Ammonites: 18 ‘Calabrese, 37’ Iovu, 54 ‘Bragantini