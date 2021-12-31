Cagliari wants Diawara: liquidity obstacle. Mayoral Dream – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Caglitore continues to seek reinforcements in the Rome. The negotiation for Calafiori is now in the home straight, very little is missing, but the Sardinians – to break away from the bottom of the standings – need more signings in January. As reported by ‘La Nuova Sardegna’, the number one goal of the rossoblù would be Amadou Diawara, midfielder that the Giallorossi would sell without major problems. But the Cagliari he needs to unblock the issue relating to the liquidity index since the Guinean would not be a cost-free operation. The maneuvers in midfield will affect the entire transfer market and the season of the Cagliari, especially the future Nandez also approached to Rome, but what Giulini would like to hold back. Not only that, because the islanders are also struggling with some possible movement in attack. Joao Pedro has many requests (but should stay), Keita is in Africa Cup of Nations. So Borja has also appeared Mayoral, that the Sardinian newspaper, however, is a real ‘dream’, since so many of the most important teams have already lined up for the Spaniard.