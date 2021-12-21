“Cagliari? We are wrong to believe that it is easy “

Allegri pre Juve press conference Cagliari: the declarations of the Juventus coach on the eve of the match at the Stadium

(Marco Baridon sent to Allianz Stadium) – The victory in Bologna gives impetus to Juventus in the run-up to the area Champions. Massimiliano’s bianconeri Merry they want to end a troubled 2021 in the best possible way: victory. Opponent of the day a Cagliari in crisis of results and in total chaos from an environmental point of view. Maximilian Merry presented the match in the eve press conference standings.

LAST MATCH OF THE YEAR – «Delicate because there are holidays, they are all behind to prepare gifts and suitcases to leave. The important thing, however, is tomorrow’s match. Cagliari, in terms of technical values, does not deserve the classification it has. I take the forwards as an example: both Keita, Joao Pedro and Pavoletti are among the best in the teams from 10th place down. In the middle of the field he has good players. If we believe that tomorrow will be an easy match because they lost 4-0 against Udinese at home, we are wrong because Cagliari have technical values ​​that do not reflect the standings. We have to attack the classification because we cannot afford another false step at home ».

UNAVAILABLE – “Those who went to Bologna will move to the stadium tomorrow.”

DE SCIGLIO AND BENTANCUR HOLDERS – «They are fine, tomorrow morning I will also consider why we have Cuadrado warned. I will also evaluate in the midfield because Locatelli has played a lot, Arthur is back. I have to find three midfielders to start and three to finish ».

FIRST PLACES – «In the meantime, let’s try to win tomorrow. Then we get ready for January. On 28 February we will be able to say whether we are fighting for the top positions or whether we are detached. The season from January goes by tomorrow, otherwise we will nullify the victory in Bologna which gave us a different spirit ».

DE LIGT READY FOR ANOTHER STEP? – “The goal of scoring tomorrow”.

OPTIMISM – «There is always, even in moments of difficulty we must not lose our balance. We are in this position because we lack the points of those famous 5 games. We need to improve the realization aspect: in Bologna we also played a good match on the character aspect. Tomorrow is a different game on a psychological level: it is the last one before the holidays, we play against Cagliari back from two bad defeats but we must respect its value. Balance? Let’s see if tomorrow we can get to 34 points… ».

DE LIGT – «I didn’t hear the interview, I can say that De Ligt is growing, in Bologna he made two interventions as a great defender. He is 22 years old, he can only grow up like Chiesa, Rabiot, Kulusevski. This must be the goal, then those who live will see on the market ».

KULUSEVSKI – «He got into Bologna well. Dybala, on the other hand, did not work with the team: taking a risk tomorrow and then not replaying does not make sense. Dybala, Danilo, Chiesa and Chiellini will be with the team on 30th, Danilo is the one behind. Then we see Ramsey. ‘

LITTLE SUPPORT AT THE STADIUM – “I would say no. We heard the public, it remained close even in difficulties. We must also be good at dragging them with enthusiasm. We need them tomorrow ».

MARKET – “With the ifs of the market you are not going anywhere. The squad is excellent, you can get to June by working and improving. We have five months to do it and on this we must be concentrated and work calmly ».

FAILURE TO RENEW DYBALA – “We haven’t talked about it, I just know there was a meeting the other day with the DA. With the company I have not spoken, they are talking between the parties. There was an investiture on Paulo, I think these are normal things ».

SAME RANKING IN A FEW MONTHS – “It would be great”.

AS IT IS IN THE RECONSTRUCTION WORK – “I feel good because it’s fun, I’m younger again. This is good for me: I have different players from those I had in the previous 5 years but this stuff also happened to me at Milan. There is a need to work and do. Slowly we will get out of it ».

SATISFIED WITH KEAN – «He should play tomorrow. I am satisfied with how he played on a character level. He made himself available to the team, in both phases ».

FUTURE NOT WRITTEN FOR SOME PLAYERS – «Written is nowhere and it does not condition. At this moment no one has made any decisions about who should stay, we have to think about the pitch and there is time to develop the next year. There is no problem in this respect ».

PANETTONE – «I carry on, towards October I already eat a panettone».