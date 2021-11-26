Cagliari, what a disappointment: Bonazzoli in the 90th minute after Pavoletti’s goal, with Salernitana it is only 1-1

A tremendous disappointment. Cagliari, a victim of their fears, does not go beyond the 1-1 against Salernitana. Match anything but brilliant of the Sardinians, who nevertheless play the game – albeit in a sterile manner – from the 1st minute and find the deserved advantage in the 73rd minute with Pavoletti. An advantage managed very badly: Cagliari suffers the return of Salernitana and, thanks to a mistake by Nandez in the 90 ‘, takes the equalizer. The two teams remain paired in last place in the standings with 8 points.

THE FORMATIONS – Walter Mazzarri finds Dalbert from the first minute, he has to do without Godin but manages to bring Pavoletti to the bench. And he chooses Grassi again, rejecting Strootman. Cagliari takes the field with Cragno, Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Bellanova, Marin, Grassi, Nandez, Dalbert, Joao Pedro, Keita.

Colantuono has to give up his big game Ribery, from Campania in the field with a 4-3-3: Belec, Veseli, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri, Obi, Di Tacchio, L. Coulibaly, Gondo, Djuric, Bonazzoli.

FIRST HALF – Cagliari makes the game without ever arriving from the parts of Belec. The game is very fragmented, the referee Duties sees some faults and some simulations too many in the first minutes and decides to take over the match becoming very fiscal and whistling practically every contact.

Around 20 ‘the rossoblùs begin to show themselves: unrealistic the left-footed shot by Nandez and the header by Carboni, while Keita tries again in an overhead kick after the pearl with Sassuolo on a cross of the always very dynamic Bellanova. Ball to the side, not by much.

At half an hour the first ring of the bells, weak and central the attempt of Gondo, who shortly after will be forced to go out due to injury, giving way to Zortea. In between, two yellow cards for Grassi and Dalbert and a free-kick from Marin just wide, with Belec alert and on the ball. Cagliari’s first shot on goal arrives in the 47th minute, Joao’s head on a corner and Belec who rejects with a plastic and spectacular flight, but the Slovenian goalkeeper’s save is not difficult.

SECOND HALF – At the beginning of the second half a change for Mazzarri, with Strootman who finds Grassi struggling with intestinal problems. Immediately the rossoblùs in the strait, Keita’s thwarted attempt favors Joao who slips when it is time to shoot. The result is a passage to Belec, it could have been an excellent chance.

Nice restart by Keita in the 58th minute, ball to Joao who serves Marin, high right from the edge. Cagliari raises the pace and after a series of crosses, on that of Bellanova, well balanced, Joao Pedro tries who, when opposed, does not frame the goal.

Mazzarri wants to win it, and when Dalbert begins to accuse some problems in his place he inserts Pavoletti. Very occasional in the 63rd minute, when Joao Pedro bursts into the running on Nandez’s excellent cross but finds the opposition of Gyomber and fails to crush, the ball just out of the way.

At 71 ‘first dangerous restart of the guests, Obi frees himself on the right and puts a good cross, Ranieri in tow pulls up wasting a good opportunity. Two minutes later there is the goal by Pavoletti: Carboni on the left overcomes the opponent with a tunnel, Joao Pedro breaks into the action and controls and puts a low cross on which the center-forward pounces, who anticipates the opposing defender at the near post and with a touch from the right wing he beats Belec.

Immediately after the third change for the Sardinians, Lykogiannis notes Bellanova who had moved to the left. Colantuono the Simy card is played instead of Djuric.

Still changes after the 80 ‘: Mazzarri takes caution by inserting Deiola for Keita, while Colantuono plays the last available cartridges with Kechrida, Capezzi and Vergani for Di Tacchio, Obi and Ranieri.

And Cagliari, a victim of his fears, suffers the equal goal in the 90th minute, with the team from Campania all stretched forward: Bonazzoli’s corner, on the other side there is Zortea who proposes another cross and on the far post he arrives right Bonazzoli who, left all alone by a bewildered Nandez, beats Cragno with a left footed shot.

Nothing to report in a very nervous recovery, yet another disappointment for the rossoblù fans: only one victory out of 14 games.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved