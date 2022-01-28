Caicedo to Inter, there is also the signature: only the announcement is awaited. Transfer market news

First day as a Nerazzurri for Felipe Caicedo, although the official status of the transfer to Inter, however expected shortly. The Ecuadorian striker arrived on Friday at 9.45 am at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano to play the medical visits with the Nerazzurri club. The first step of the new adventure then continued, just before noon, from the second part of the test at Coni. At 13, accompanied by an Inter car Caicedo is arrived at the headquarters to sign the contract that will bind him to the Nerazzurri until June. Immediately after, he went to Appiano Gentile to visit the facilities and what will be his new training center. Shortly after 19 Caicedo is returned to the hotel in the center of Milan greeting the fans who were present in front of the structure: “Greetings to all”, his words. The attacker born in 1988 will be immediately available to Simone Inzaghiformerly his coach at Lazio, in view of the derby against Milan on Saturday 5 February.