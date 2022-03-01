Caín Velásquez, arrested and imprisoned after participating in a shooting

Mexico City /

Strong news was released in the last few hours, when it was revealed that the former heavyweight champion of the UFCthe mexican american Cain Velasquezwas arrested and imprisoned for allegedly participate in a shootout on morgan hillon Saint Clare, Californiaaccording to police reports Saint Joseph.

According to an NBC report from the Bahia area, a man was shot near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenuealthough he was transferred to a hospital in the region with injuries that fortunately did not put his health at risk.

In addition, It was detailed that a man was arrested at the scene of the shooting.although no further details were given of what happened or caused the incident.

The photo of Caín Velásquez arrested

the official part

For its part, in the Santa Clara County Jail Official Siteit is detailed that Cain Velasquez is being held at the county jail, where he was given the number EGO439 and where no bail was givenso he had to spend the night on the spot.

Likewise, it is detailed that this Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will be when the former WWE wrestler have your first hearing before the authorities.

The fighter was training in the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in Saint Joseph, Californiabecause after retiring from mixed martial arts (three years ago) and having a step in mexican wrestling and WWE, had decided to return to the AKA to be part of a group of MMA trainers.

