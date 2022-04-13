Caín Velásquez breaks the silence after more than a month in prison

Midtime Editorial

Cain Velasquez broke the silence. The expeller of UFC posted on his Twitter account a message after being detained for more than a month for shooting a man, who allegedly molested a minor of his family.

The fighter of Mexican descent thanked in a text all the shows of support he has received since his arrest, while asked the ‘real victims to speak out’this in apparent suggestions to people who suffered sexual abuse like their relative.

“To everyone who has expressed their support for us, my family and I can never thank you enough. From the depths of our hearts and souls, we are eternally grateful for your love.. His selfless acts and encouraging words have given me strength in my darkest moments.

“This story is complex and is slowly unfolding right now. To all the true victims of this case, may God grant you the strength to speak publicly. Although the hardest part is reliving the pain you have suffered, by speaking honestly, justice will be served and your true recovery will begin. I will never stop helping and loving my community and all of you. Thanks for loving me“, he wrote from prison Cain Velasquez.

What is Cain Velásquez accused of?

It was last March 1 when the former UFC fighter led a car chase and subsequently opened fire on a man named Harry Goulartewho allegedly sexually abused a relative of the Californian at school.